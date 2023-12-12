Warner Bros. Makes ‘The Batman’ Free to Stream

Warner Bros. Discovery is partnering with Tubi to stream the mega-hit comic book movie The Batman (2022) and a huge amount of DC Studios content for free.

DC Comics is one of Warner Bros. Discovery’s most valuable properties, having already grossed the studio billions through movies like Aquaman (2018), the Tim Burton-directed Batman (1989), and the various Superman movies. In recent years, however, the studio has struggled to capitalize on owning some of the most recognizable characters and stories in human history; the Zack Snyder-led DC Extended Universe collapsed under its own weight and diminishing box office returns, while the James Gunn reboot of DC is still in development.

Now, Warner Bros. Discovery is licensing out its DC content to Tubi (per Variety), the popular ad-supported streaming service. Beginning immediately, Tubi viewers will be able to watch movies like Batman, Batman Returns (1992), Batman Forever (1995), Superman: The Movie (1978), and Superman II (1980) for free, albeit with periodic advertisements.

Related: A24 Signs Warner Bros. Deal Bringing Projects Exclusively To Max Amid Controversial Studio Cancellations

Throughout December, Warner Bros. Discovery will be moving a ton of DC content to Tubi, including the TV series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman and a slew of animated films, including Batman: Death in the Family, DC Showcase: Superman/Shazam!: The Return of Black Adam, The Death of Superman, Justice League: Flashpoint Paradox, Son of Batman, Superman/Batman: Public Enemies, the Stargirl series, the Swamp Thing series, and the Keanu Reeves film Constantine (2005).

Then, in 2024, Warner Bros. Discovery and Tubi will unleash another wave of DC content, including Suicide Squad (2016), Black Adam (2022), Wonder Woman (2017), Aquaman (2018), Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (2020), Green Lantern (2011), Wonder Woman 1984 (2020), and the TV series Batwoman and Gotham.

Related: Warner Bros., DC Confirm the Full New Justice League Line-Up

This is not the first time that Warner Bros. Discovery has experimented with licensing out DC content that previously was only available on Max to rival streaming services. Earlier this year, the company sold the (non-exclusive) streaming rights of a huge amount of titles to Amazon Prime Video, but that deal still required audiences to have a subscription to Prime Video.

Warner Bros. Discovery appears to be leaning into a notable trend for major streaming services to license content back and forth that formerly used to be exclusive and, thus, a selling point for subscribers. Netflix just licensed the hit TV drama Lost from Disney, and Disney has begun pushing Marvel content onto Hulu (which it will wholly own soon, but that’s beside the point).

This time around, Tubi viewers just need to sit through some ads in order to watch DC movies. Warner Bros. Discovery and CEO David Zaslav might have come under some bad press in 2023 for deleting content and canceling finished projects, but if they keep giving away movies for free, they might build some goodwill back.

Inside the Magic reached out to DC for comment, but has not heard back by the time of publishing.

Will you watch DC movies on Tubi? Is Warner Bros. Discovery devaluing its own IP? Let’s hear your thoughts in the comments below.