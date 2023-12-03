Warner Bros. Discovery Executes Another Historic Content Purge

According to a recent announcement, Warner Bros. Discovery has continued its trend of purging content, this time removing well over 100 shows from a digital storefront.

Originally synonymous with innovation and classic brands like Looney Tunes, Warner Bros. is now more associated with cutting content. After becoming CEO of Warner Bros. when the company merged with Discovery, it seems like David Zaslav has gotten the most joy from preventing audiences from enjoying content.

Not only have multiple finished projects been canceled, like Batgirl and Scooby-Doo: The Haunted High-Rise, but the higher-ups at Warner Bros. Discovery have also removed numerous animated shows from its streaming platform Max and even completely shut down the Cartoon Network studios.

Related: Warner Bros. Subject of Federal Investigation After Controversial Cancellation

All of this has been done in order to earn the company tax breaks. Still, this has infuriated fans around the globe, so much so that they were actually able to get one project, Coyote Vs. Acme (TBA), to get pitched to other studios. Hopefully, we’ll see that in theaters or online soon.

However, this hasn’t completely put a stop to the company’s cost-cutting goals, as numerous shows and series will be officially removed from a popular digital storefront by the end of the year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Removes An Unbelievable Amount of Shows From Streaming Service

Related: Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav Says He Had “Courage” to Cancel ‘Batgirl’

According to an announcement from Sony, a massive number of television shows owned by Warner Bros. Discovery are about to be removed entirely from the PlayStation Store. This includes shows like Say Yes To the Dress (2007-present), Cake Boss (2009-2020), Shark Week (1988-present), and Long Island Medium (2011-2019).

However, the most surprising part of this news is that it won’t just be removed from the store; it will be deleted from the PlayStation Network completely. That means even if you already purchased the show, it will still be deleted from your library.

Sony is deleting a ton of TV shows from the PS Store at the end of the year If you purchased this content, you’ll no longer be able to use it pic.twitter.com/qPwAgPPHMB — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) December 3, 2023

“As of December 31, 2023,” reads the announcement, “due to our content licensing arrangements with content providers, you will no longer be able to watch any of your previously purchased Discovery content, and the content will be removed from your video library.”

Naturally, this has shocked many people who own a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5, especially if they have already purchased a show or series they love. “I use PS4,” said one Reddit user. “But I have bought many seasons of shows such as Dual Survival (2010-2016) that I do not wish to lose. I was actually under the impression since I owned it, I wouldn’t ever lose it…”

Related: Warner Bros. Discovery Backs Down, Will Not “Cancel” ‘Looney Tunes’

Unfortunately, this is not the case since users only purchased the license for the show and not a copy of the show itself. This means that, even though they may have bought it years ago, any piece of content can be purged at any time.

If anything, this is a massive argument for physical media. Whenever a product is digital, there’s no telling when something can be removed or face some error. If you genuinely want to own a film, series, video game, or any other type of media, make sure to listen to Christopher Nolan and get it physically.

What do you think of Warner Bros. Discovery’s repeated content purges? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!