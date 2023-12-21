Walt Disney Company Undergoes Surprising Name Change

The Walt Disney Company underwent a significant name change.

The Walt Disney Company has done a lot of exciting things in 2023, especially at its theme parks. From Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World to the original Disneyland Park in California, there’s been an incredible number of new and exciting rides and attractions to enjoy at Disney theme parks, ranging from thrilling roller coasters to immersive dark rides. One of the coolest new theme park additions is TRON Lightcycle / Run, a fast roller coaster found in Tomorrowland at the Magic Kingdom. This ride opened in February and has become one of the most popular attractions at the park.

Recently, Disney renamed a division of its operations. Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products was renamed to just Disney Experiences, providing a much simpler name for fans and employees to read and say. This change occurred on November 16, and we have to admit we much prefer the new name to the older one, as it was a very clunky and overlong branding choice.

Josh D’Amaro serves as Chairperson of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts and plays a crucial part in a lot of the new additions Disney introduces. Earlier this year, he, alongside Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger, revealed plans to spend $60 billion on theme parks in the next decade.

Along with this name change, the Disney Experiences website was given a refresh.

“Disney Experiences brings the magic of Disney stories and franchises to life through theme parks, resorts, cruise ships, unique vacation experiences, products and more around the world,” states Disney on its website.

Walt Disney Imagineering has been hard at work on bringing new and exciting experiences to its theme parks, but they’ve been just as busy creating entire worlds to get lost in. At Hong Kong Disneyland, guests will find the World of Frozen, a land dedicated to Disney’s incredibly popular Frozen franchise. Shanghai Disneyland is expected to open its Zootopia Land very soon, which sounds exactly like what it sounds like. Both of these lands feature new rides and attractions as well as stunning buildings and shops to explore.

The Walt Disney Company has also made some big moves when it comes to movies. In 2023, several major films were released, bringing in millions of fans and millions of dollars. Some of the most exciting releases of the year were Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Wish, and Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3. 2024 looks to be just as exciting, with many new changes on the way.

Have you been to the Disney parks recently? What was your favorite part of 2023?