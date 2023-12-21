Leak Reveals Amber Heard’s Fate in ‘Aquaman 2’

Spoilers have been shared regarding Amber Heard’s fate in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023). Just how did Warner Bros. and DC Studios deal with Heard’s character of Mera?

Amber Heard has been a divisive figure in Hollywood ever since her divorce from actor Johnny Depp and the allegations of domestic abuse she made against her former husband. Those allegations formed the base of the two major trials both she and Depp participated in in 2020 and 2022. The first, a libel trial in London between Depp and the British newspaper The Sun, which Depp lost. And the second, a defamation lawsuit in Virginia wherein Depp sued his ex-wife over her opinion essay in The Washington Post, with Depp largely coming out as the victor.

The outcome of these trials has skewed both stars’ careers in Hollywood. Depp recently starred in Jeanne du Barry (2023), while Heard headlined In the Fire (2023). Unlike Depp, though, Heard still has a role in a major blockbuster franchise. But a leak has seemingly confirmed what many thought: that her character is hardly in it.

According to a report from Comic Book Movie, Heard’s appearance as the sea Princess Mera in James Wan’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is significantly slim.

**Warning: Spoilers ahead for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom**

As reported by the outlet, Mera is attacked early on in the film by Yahya Abdul-Mateen III’s Black Manta and sidelined for the majority of the movie, leaving Arthur Curry, AKA Aquaman (Jason Momoa) to team up with Orm Marius (Patrick Wilson) for the adventure.

This information coincides with director James Wan’s previous comments that revealed the sequel to 2018’s Aquaman was to be a buddy comedy instead of a romantic action adventure. The report goes on to state that Heard’s Mera returns in the final battle between Aquaman and Black Manta, with the latter launching his black trident at the flame-haired heroine, only for Wilson’s Orm to catch it. Heard’s Mera survives the attack and thus survives the end of the DC Extended Universe.

The DC Extended Universe, or DCEU, officially comes to an end with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. It will be the final movie in a decade-long project that began in 2013 with Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel (2013). The troubled franchise has gone on a journey over the last ten years, with only one — and a surprising one — netting over a billion dollars at the box office: Aquaman.

While the first chapter in Aquaman’s story brought home big numbers, the same will likely not be true for its sequel. Early reviews have not been kind to the underwater epic, and neither were reports from the summer that said viewers were walking out of free test screenings.

There is also the superhero fatigue element to all of this, and Aquaman 2 is facing it two-fold. The overall perception of superhero comic book movies has waned over the years, even for the powerhouse Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Aquaman 2 is also the end of something huge with likely no ties to the future DC Universe being created by James Gunn and Peter Safran. It’s possible that many audiences are asking: What’s the point?

Following the demise of the DCEU, Gunn and Safran will officially commence their new rebooted initiative, the DCU. The first feature film will be Superman: Legacy (2025), starring David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan as Clark Kent/Kal-El/Superman and Lois Lane, respectively. No actors from the DCEU are expected to reprise their roles in the new DCU, but some are rumored for a new part, including Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa.

The new Aquaman movie will be released on December 22, 2023, and will also star the likes of Temuera Morrison as Tom Curry and Nicole Kidman as Atlanna.

