Universal Orlando Set to Permanently Close Two-Year-Old Location, Report Says

Rumor has it that Universal Orlando Resort is set to close its Legacy Store – just two years after its debut.

Located in the resort’s CityWalk district, the Universal Legacy Store opened in 2021 as a merchandise store that paid tribute to extinct attractions such as Shrek 4-D and Jaws.

However, the store has undergone a series of significant changes over the past few weeks. Several old ride props have been removed from the store, while it still continues to retail its usual merch for both Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure.

Now, rumors have emerged that the store is preparing to close down for good. According to Universal Park News Today, this could be to make space for a new Epic Universe Preview Center – giving guests a taste of what’s to come from Universal Orlando’s upcoming third theme park.

When the park opens in 2025, it’ll treat guests to a third Wizarding World of Harry Potter area, as well as lands inspired by How to Train Your Dragon (2010), Universal Classic Monsters, and Super Mario Bros. Universal is yet to confirm an opening date for the park (although some believe it could be earlier in 2025 than previously thought, judging by the prices listed for its two new hotels, Universal Stella Nova and Universal Terra Luna).

Universal previously ran a preview center for Islands of Adventure ahead of its opening in 1999. This was available to guests from 1997 to 1999 and was based in the Paradise Theater building, next to what was then Kongfrontation but is now Revenge of the Mummy.

Journalist Alicia Stella revealed that she has heard rumors the Universal Legacy Store will close for good on January 7 to make space for the Preview Center’s construction. Of course, until we hear this from Universal itself, this is only a rumor. However, it seems inevitable that we’ll receive one at some point, and while it’ll be sad to lose the Legacy Store, it’s a logical location to reach as many ticketed Universal guests and CityWalk visitors as possible – and start building hype for Epic Universe.

Inside the Magic reached out to Universal for comment but has not heard back by the time of publishing.

Would you miss the Universal Legacy Store? Let us know in the comments!