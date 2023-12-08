Tim Allen May Not Retire Iconic Disney Role, Producer Reveals

Though there was speculation from many fans that Tim Allen may be ready to put an iconic Disney role behind him, that might not be the case after all.

Actor Tim Allen has become one of the most recognizable figures in Hollywood today due to his run in several iconic roles, most recently returning to play the role of Scott Calvin (Santa Claus) as part of The Santa Clause franchise. Allen portrayed the role of Scott Calvin in The Santa Clause trilogy (1994, 2002, 2006), which showcased Allen’s versatility as an actor and became a holiday favorite for audiences of all ages.

Though many believed the franchise had come to an end after 2006, Disney revived it with its own Disney+ series last year, nearly two decades later. Now, the show has run through two seasons, and many fans are hoping for another. Recently, Producer Jason Winer revealed that he believes there’s a “good shot” that we’ll see just that unfold.

“The show is a giant hit for Disney+ and Season 3 feels… while it’s never a certainty, it feels like we got a good shot,” he said on an episode of Behind the Lens.

The Santa Clauses follows Scott Calvin in the North Pole as he continues his reign as Santa Claus, going on nearly 30 years. The first season was based around him finding a replacement, but ultimately, he made the decision not to leave. The second season, which is now streaming on Disney+, follows him attempting to teach his son Cal the family business (Austin Kane) while a new threat emerges in Magnus Antas (Eric Stonestreet).

Allen’s career took a significant turn when he landed the iconic role of Tim “The Toolman” Taylor in the television sitcom Home Improvement (1991-1999). The show not only showcased his comedic prowess but also earned him a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy in 1995.

Beyond his success on the small screen, Tim Allen is perhaps best known for his role as Buzz Lightyear, the charismatic space ranger, in the groundbreaking animated film Toy Story (1995). The film marked the beginning of Pixar Animation Studios’ tremendous success and established Allen as a beloved voice actor. He reprised the role in the subsequent Toy Story sequels, solidifying his place in animation history.

Though he is beloved by many, Allen recently went viral for comments made by co-star Casey Wilson, who shared that he was not easy to work with. No comment from Allen has emerged on the complaint as of yet.

