Splash Mountain Lives on at Florida Theme Park

Splash Mountain at Walt Disney World Resort closed in January, but the attraction lives on just down the road for some theme park fans. After Walt Disney Imagineers removed the log flume ride’s iconic tree as part of its transformation into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, social media users noticed a similar tree appear at the construction site for the new Shrek meet & greet in Universal Studios Florida’s KidZone.

“One park takes down a gnarled tree, the other puts up a gnarled tree,” Reddit user u/alexdionisos wrote alongside a meme comparing the two theme parks’ trees. “Coincidence? I think NOT.”

“Welcome back, Chickapin Hill,” the photo reads.

“I noticed this too!” u/LaysonFuton commented. “I jokingly said to my wife that Universal just bought it off of Disney.”

Of course, Splash Mountain isn’t really moving to Universal Orlando Resort. But the attraction’s track will remain the same even after its Princess and the Frog (2009) makeover–and the ride remains untouched at Tokyo Disney Resort. It’s unclear if Walt Disney Imagineers will hide tributes to the Song of the South (1946)-themed attraction in its new iteration.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure takes place after the events of the Disney Princess film. Princess Tiana owns and operates her restaurant and food co-op, and she needs your help to gather the perfect ingredients! Anika Noni Rose (Tiana), Bruno Campos (Naveen), Jenifer Lewis (Mama Odie), and Michael Leon Wooley (Louis the Alligator) will reprise their roles for the attraction. Keith David (Dr. Facilier) isn’t expected to return.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opens in Critter Country at Disneyland Park (Disneyland Resort) and Frontierland at Magic Kingdom Park (Walt Disney World Resort) in late 2024. Follow Inside the Magic for updates about the construction and opening date of the reimagined ride.

