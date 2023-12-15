Disney Further Conceals Splash Mountain

Brand-new photos show construction progress on Splash Mountain at Disneyland Park as it transforms into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. The Princess and the Frog (2009)-inspired ride opens at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort in 2024.

The Critter Country attraction closed in May, following its Magic Kingdom Park version’s last splash in January. Though some advocated for the ride, many Disney Parks fans were happy to see Splash Mountain go. The log flume-style attraction was long controversial for its connections to Song of the South (1946), which is widely banned due to its sanitized portrayal of life for Black Americans post-Civil War.

Much of the construction and scaffolding has been visible despite large brown walls, and it seems like Disneyland Resort wants to hide it. This week, the YouTube channel FreshBaked shared updated footage of the Splash Mountain construction site.

Though scaffolding is still visible on the mountain structure, Disneyland Resort added scrims to buildings in the queue area. It appears that Walt Disney Imagineering is attempting to conceal painting work on the attraction.

Last month, Disney Parks Blog shared a first look at original murals created for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Magic Kingdom Park and Disneyland Park. Painted by Malaika Favorite, the vibrant murals channel art and colors visible throughout New Orleans.

On Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, guests will join Princess Tiana as she works her culinary magic for “Tiana’s Foods,” an employee-owned co-op expansion of her restaurant, Tiana’s Palace. Though Louisiana isn’t very mountainous, the towering hill is explained by the attraction resting on an old New Orleans salt dome.

Anika Noni Rose (Tiana), Bruno Campos (Naveen), Jenifer Lewis (Mama Odie), and Michael Leon Wooley (Louis the Alligator) will return to the Bayou to voice the ride’s characters. Keith David is not expected to reprise his role as Dr. Facilier.

What are you most excited to see on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.