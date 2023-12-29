Celebrity Guests Report Problems With “Service Animals” at Disney World, Entry Refused

“Mama June” Shannon and her family recently visited the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Central Florida, and Mama June’s daughter, Pumpkin, has now reported on her TikTok account that there had been problems with sister Alana’s service animal while at the parks.

Earlier this week, the Shannon family hit the news as rumors surfaced claiming that Mama June was planning on spreading her recently passed daughter, Anna Marie “Chickadee” Cardwell’s ashes at Disney World. A claim the family stated to be untrue. Cardwell died on December 9, 2023, from stage IV adrenal carcinoma.

Now, per June’s daughter, Lauryn Mychelle “Pumpkin” Efird, there was another situation at the parks, specifically at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, relating to Alana’s service animal. In her TikTok video, Pumpkin says the family visited Hollywood Studios on Sunday (December 24, 2023) and that it was “a time.”

a little disney update

Related: Sports Star Removed From EPCOT After Heavy Drinking Ends In Altercation

Pumpkin elaborates, saying: “So, Alana’s dog is a service animal, and they were like giving us problems about the service animal or whatever. And later, after we, like, got into the park, everybody else had their service animals with different colored vests on, stuff like that. That was crazy.”

In a separate video posted by Mama June, the Shannon family matriarch also confirmed that they had attempted to bring the service animal.

Hang out with us as we go to Hollywood Studios in Disney today

It is not clear with this rundown of events what type of vest Alana’s service animal wears or whether the animal is a service or emotional support animal (ESA). For more context here, service animal rules can be seen on the official Walt Disney World website.

“At Walt Disney World Resort, a service animal is a dog or miniature horse that is trained to do work or perform tasks for, and to assist, an individual with a disability,” the website reads. “Service animals must be under the control of the owner at all times and should remain on a leash or in a harness. Cast Members are not able to take control of service animals.”

Also, as stated clearly on the property rules page on the website, “All other animals, including emotional support, comfort or companion animals, are not considered service animals.” Following the videos being posted to social media, the Mama June From Not to Hot subreddit became alight with comments about the service animal, with many fans becoming confused over the situation.

Related: Tennis Icon “Rallying” in Magic Kingdom, Crowds Gather

Rising to fame on the TLC show, Toddlers & Tiaras, June Shannon, youngest daughter Alanna “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, and the rest of the family have remained embedded in popular culture, with appearances on shows like Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. Most recently, the Shannon family starred in Mama June: From Not to Hot, which, following the end of its third season, went on to be called Mama June: From Not to Hot — Family Crisis for its fourth season, Mama June: Road to Redemption for its fifth, and now Mama June: Family Crisis for the current sixth season. The show airs on We TV.

Have you ever seen a celebrity at Disney World? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!