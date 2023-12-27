Beloved Reality Star Detained at Disney for Reportedly Bringing in Daughter’s Ashes

Here is why you should never attempt to dump out your ashes of a loved one at Walt Disney World Resort.

For those who have visited Walt Disney World Resort or any Disney Park, it’s evident that there are few limitations to what one can experience. Given that Disney is owned by The Walt Disney Company and situated on private property, they have significant control over various aspects. Guests found violating the rules and regulations established by Disney may face severe consequences, including expulsion from the park, a lifetime ban, and in more serious cases, legal action leading to arrest.

A well-known rule among Disney enthusiasts is the prohibition of scattering the ashes of deceased loved ones on the property. Despite the increasing frequency of such incidents at Disney parks, cast members are now adept at identifying guests attempting to turn Disney into a memorial site.

Certain areas, including The Haunted Mansion and water attractions like “it’s a small world,” have gained notoriety as popular spots for such activities. Unbeknownst to these guests, Disney maintains constant surveillance through cameras monitored by vigilant cast members. The cameras are capable of capturing guests’ activities even in low-light conditions.

Nevertheless, some guests persist in attempting to disperse the ashes of their loved ones across Disney property. Motivated by a desire to be “immortalized” at Disney and have the theme park serve as a final resting place, these individuals continue to defy the rules.

Recently, we learned of the loss of Anna Cardwell, daughter of June “Mama June” Shannon.

The star of Mama June: Road to Redemption, who gained fame alongside her youngest daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” on TLC’s Toddlers & Tiaras in 2009, is the mother of four daughters: Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efrid, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, and the late Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, who passed away on December 9 after being diagnosed with adrenal carcinoma in January.

Following their initial appearance as a captivating mother-daughter duo on the pageant series, Alana and Shannon were offered their own spin-off show titled Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, which aired from 2012 until 2014. The show concluded when Mama June was reportedly dating a convicted sex offender.

Subsequently, the mother of four took center stage in her own weight loss transformation show in 2017, initially titled Mama June: From Not to Hot and later rebranded as Mama June: Road to Redemption. The series documented her journey as she began to secure a “second chance” with her family.

As we stated, Anna tragically passed away just a few weeks before Christmas. Mama June made the announcement via Instagram:

“With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us. She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM. She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her like she won’t and we will will be updating y’all with more information as we get it today. We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family doing this difficult time #mamajune #prayers #cancersucks #family”

Originally had one wish, to visit Walt Disney World during the holidays.

Sources revealed to TMZ that the family had planned for a Christmas reunion at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Mentioning that in order to remember and honor the late star, “the family has a small urn holding some of Anna’s ashes, and they’re planning on bringing it with them to the rental house…so they feel like she’s there”. That being said, they were not planning on bringing the ashes to the park, just the vacation home.

Once this news got out, however, people started assuming otherwise.

“Unfortunately, due to some of the negativity, people that have tried to ruin our vacation, but baby you’re not, that are f–king calling Disney and lying and saying that we’re here with Anna and we’re spreading her ashes all over Disney,” the reality TV personality said in a TikTok video on Monday, December 25, after revealing that she would not be sharing any more vacation videos.

Below, you can see the video in which Mama June is visibly upset by the accusations, as she shares her disgust in front of the classic Magic Kingdom attraction, Dumbo.

June, continued, “Are you f–king kidding me right now? Her daughter and us, her kids are going through something and for the park people to stop us in security and management to take time out of their day to stop us and be like, ‘Hey, you know, we’re getting all these calls.’ That’s stupid guys.”

The mother of four proceeded to express her apologies to the fans who find enjoyment from following the family’s daily lives. She lamented that the actions of a few “bad apples” have adversely affected June’s capacity to share vacation videos, as the outcome has been this.

“But baby, it’s OK, we are stronger because of it, but just know that we won’t be making daily videos sharing our vacation at this time,” June concluded. “We love you guys. Merry Christmas. Happy New Year. We’re gonna enjoy our week. We love you.”

As one might imagine, this was an extrememly cruel thing for people to do, as the death of Anna is still very fresh to the family. The video is full of comments of support by others agreeing that these actions from others are unacceptable.

Anna is survived by her daughters Kaitlyn, aged 11, from a previous relationship, and Kylee, aged 8, whom she co-parented with her ex-husband Michael Cardwell. Additionally, the late star of “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” had tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Eldridge Toney nine months before her passing.

