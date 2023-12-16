Christians Again Boycott ‘The Santa Clauses’ Over “Satan” Joke

The Santa Clauses returned to Disney+ last month for its second season. As the new villain “Mad Santa” (Eric Stonestreet) enthralled fans, some religious viewers again boycotted the festive series over a joke made last season.

In the third episode of season one, “Into the Wobbly Wood,” the elves throw a surprise goodbye party for the Claus family. Attempting to spell “We love you Santa,” they accidentally swap places and spell “We Love You Satan.” All the characters laugh, and the mistake is quickly fixed.

After Tim Allen promised to “embrace Christ” in the Christmas-themed series, thousands of Christian viewers felt he let them down. “#cancelDisney” and “#protectthechildren” trended on TikTok.

The Santa Clauses was successful enough for a second season, but some former fans are determined to cancel the show. This week, TikToker Jesse Speaks (@jesse.s.bean) shared the “We Love You Satan” clip with tens of thousands of viewers. He accused Walt Disney Studios of pushing a “satanic agenda.”

“If all of that stuff isn’t real, why do we keep pretending that it is?” Jesse asked. “Or could it be that it is very real and that maybe some of us are living in a delusion that none of this is actually happening? But we can see it clear as day.”

Thousands of commenters agreed with the content creator.

“They not even trying to hide it anymore,” @fett_world wrote.

Related: New Trailer Reveals Eric Lloyd Returning, Peyton Manning Cameo In ‘The Santa Clauses’

“I agree I’m done,” said @ttr8cielynxxx. “Disney is done… I changed my mind on going to Disneyland.”

“Disney does not get played in my house,” @tyler_brookshire agreed.

The Walt Disney Company hasn’t announced a third season of The Santa Clauses following the season two finale, which premiered on December 6.

More on The Santa Clauses

Once again, fans return to the winter wonderland of The Santa Clause (1994), The Santa Clause 2 (2002), and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006). Find out what Scott Calvin (Allen), Carol/Mrs. Claus (Elizabeth Mitchell), Calvin Claus (Austin Kane), Sandra Claus (Elizabeth Allen-Dick), and Noel the Elf (Devin Bright) are up to after saving Christmas!

“The beloved franchise returns!” Disney writes of the series. “Scott Calvin, after 28 years, reigns true as Santa Claus, leader of the North Pole and Christmas. With his family – Carol, Sandra, and Cal – by his side, and his elves at the reins, Scott Calvin contends with a changing world to keep the spirit of Christmas alive for a new generation.”

Are you watching The Santa Clauses season two? Share your thoughts on the Disney+ series with Inside the Magic in the comments.