Unprecedented Price Hike Hits Disney Guests After Christmas, “It Hurts”

Staying on Disney World property might actually save you money on your next Disney visit, according to this upcoming price hike.

When guests visit Walt Disney World Resort, they typically have two options if they are traveling in from out of town. First, they can stay at a nearby hotel. With Orlando being the tourist destination that it is, there are multiple hotels in any direction that you will look in while in the area, and they all range in prices making it accessible to almost anyone looking to come to the Sunshine State for a vacation.

While this may be the more cost-effective option for some, it will leave you outside of the “Disney bubble”.

Walt Disney World is the size of San Francisco, making it its own unofficial city within Orlando. Of course, guests can enjoy the theme parks Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT. You can also take a look at their water parks where you can splash around in the chill of Disney’s Blizzard Beach, or hit the waves at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon. When you get hungry or want to go shopping, Disney Springs is the place to be, especially with World of Disney there ready to help you pick up some souvenirs!

With their 25+ resorts, guests staying are able to never leave the Disney magic, always being serviced by cast members and enjoying the theming of their resort. From Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort to Disney’s Pop Century Resort, there are tons of perks for guests. Perhaps the biggest perk of the location is that Disney will provide guests with complimentary transportation to the parks via Disney busses, the monorail, the Disney Skyliner, or from a boat or ferry.

If you are not staying on the property, and you are driving into the resort, it will cost you to park, as noted by Disney.

Standard parking: car or motorcycle – $30 per day

Preferred parking: car or motorcycle – $45, $50 or $55 per day*

Oversized Vehicle Parking: Shuttle, Limo, Camper Trailer, RV, Bus or Tractor Trailer – $35 per day

Now, gas prices are reported to spike with the holiday crowds in town, making driving in the area even more costly.

Click Orlando wrote, “Drivers are seeing a big spike in gas prices as millions of Floridians are hitting the road over the next week for holiday travel.

According to AAA, Florida’s average for a gallon of gas is $3.12. The cost is 26 cents higher than a week earlier when the state saw its lowest daily average price since June 2021. Analysts with AAA said robust gas demand and elevated oil prices have jolted pump prices as the U.S. has entered winter.”

The publication spoke with James Harris, who was filling up his tank in Orlando Tuesday when he noticed the higher cost.

“It hurts. Oh, most definitely, you can feel it,” Harris said. “We’re in a crunch here between gas prices, inflation and everything.”

When it comes to planning a Disney vacation, the expenses associated with visiting Walt Disney World Resort or any Disney park have steadily increased in recent years. Disney tickets for Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Resort have consistently risen and can now reach up to $180 per person.

Moreover, tickets for after-hour events such as Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party can escalate to $200 per person for just a few hours. When factoring in the cost of a Disney resort, which can easily amount to $700 per night, especially at a Deluxe resort, along with additional expenses for food, drinks, and merchandise, a Disney vacation costing $10,000 is within reach.

Just this Christmas, we saw Disney Genie+ prices hit $39 per guest for those looking to skip the lines and use the Lightning Lane.

So, adding on higher gas prices will certainly be another dig at your wallet.

Would higher gas prices worry you at Disney World? Or do you just stay on property?