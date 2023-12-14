Plan Accordingly: Disney World Attraction Closes Down Early

As you’re planning your day at Walt Disney World Resort, there are a few insider bits of info that you should be aware of.

There are plenty of checkmarks that have to be made ahead of time before a Disney World vacation, such as securing Disney Dining Reservations, making Park Reservations, and purchasing tickets for separate events, like Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party (Magic Kingdom Park) and Jollywood Nights (Disney’s Hollywood Studios).

Other aspects of planning– at least for now— can’t be done until the day of. This includes purchasing Disney Genie+ and making Lightning Lane reservations. If you attend Disney World theme parks regularly, you likely know some of the ins and outs of planning a vacation at “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” but others may be surprised to know that one of the most popular attractions in Walt Disney World Resort closes a couple of hours early each and every day.

Though Disney’s Animal Kingdom typically stays open until 7:00 p.m. every day, the beloved attraction Kilimanjaro Safaris closes at 4:45 p.m. each day for a very important reason – the well-being of the animals. The early closure allows the animals to have a quiet and peaceful environment during the evening hours at the Disney World park, mimicking their natural behavior in the wild.

Wild animals, even those in captivity, have specific circadian rhythms and natural behaviors that are influenced by the time of day. Closing the safari attraction in the late afternoon ensures that the animals have time to rest, relax, and engage in their evening routines. This practice aligns with Disney’s commitment to providing the highest standards of care for the animals in its care.

Additionally, closing the safari early allows the animal care team to conduct necessary health checks, perform maintenance on the safari vehicles, and ensure the overall well-being of both the animals and the guests. It’s part of Disney’s dedication to conservation and responsible animal management practices.

There is still a way to see the animals at night in Walt Disney World

While you may not be able to view the animals out on the African Savanna on Kilimanjaro Safaris after a certain time, there is still a way to get up close and personal with animals during your visit.

The Starlight Safari at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge takes place nightly, with two different adventures: One at 8:30 p.m. and one at 10:00 p.m. The safari is open to anyone, even if you’re not a guest at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, but you will have to pay for the experience ahead of time.

The prices depend on the night and time you select, with prices ranging from $75.65-$89.00 per person. You’ll climb aboard an open-sided safari vehicle and be given a night-vision device. The experience lasts about an hour, and you’ll be treated to seeing all kinds of animals– including zebras, giraffes, and antelopes– in their habitats.

Please note that this experience is only available to guests ages 8 and up, and guests under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a guest who is at least 18 years of age.

For more information about the experience, please visit Disney World’s official website.

