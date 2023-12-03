Jenna Ortega Joins Iconic Rolling Stones, Takes Band To New Heights

Jenna Ortega has already seen some major accomplishments in her young career, and now she has yet another to add to her arsenal.

The Rolling Stones, a legendary British rock band formed in London in 1962, have left an indelible mark on the music industry. Comprising Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts, Ronnie Wood, and past members like Brian Jones and Bill Wyman, the Stones have become synonymous with rock ‘n’ roll rebellion and enduring musical excellence. Over the decades, they’ve crafted a musical legacy that transcends generations, influencing countless artists and leaving an indomitable imprint on the global cultural landscape.

The band’s journey is marked by iconic hits, such as “Satisfaction” (1965), “Paint it Black” (1966), and “Angie” (1973), to name just a few. Their live performances are legendary for the electrifying energy they bring to the stage. Despite facing numerous challenges, including lineup changes, the Rolling Stones have maintained their status as one of the greatest rock bands of all time.

In the world of Hollywood, Jenna Ortega has emerged as one of the most promising and versatile young talents. Her breakout role as Wednesday Addams in Netflix’s hit television series Wednesday catapulted her to new heights of fame. The series, a modern take on the Addams Family characters, showcases Ortega’s acting prowess as she brings a fresh and contemporary interpretation to the iconic character.

Ortega’s portrayal of Wednesday Addams has resonated with audiences and critics alike, earning her widespread acclaim. The series itself has garnered a dedicated fan base, blending dark humor with a modern narrative that captivates viewers. Through her nuanced performance, Jenna Ortega has solidified her presence in the entertainment industry and established herself as a rising star with the potential for a long and successful career.

Now, the intersection of two cultural phenomena takes center stage with the Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger and Keith Richards receiving a second Grammy Award nomination. The band is already nominated for Best Rock Song for the track “Angry” from the album Hackney Diamonds. However, an intriguing twist unfolds as Mick Jagger and Keith Richards are added to a nomination for Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella, for their arrangement of the hit “Paint it Black.”

Originally credited to arrangers Esin Aydingoz, Chris Bacon, and Alana Da Fonseca, the song gained additional recognition due to its inclusion in the Netflix series Wednesday. In the premiere episode, Jenna Ortega’s character, Wednesday Addams, plays “Paint it Black” on the cello. This unexpected collaboration marks Jagger and Richards’ first nomination as arrangers, adding another milestone to their illustrious careers.

“Paint it Black,” a #1 song for The Rolling Stones in 1966, retains its cultural significance as it finds a new context in the modern retelling of the Addams Family saga. The Grammy nomination not only celebrates the enduring influence of the band but also acknowledges the innovative use of their classic track in a contemporary setting.

For Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, this nomination adds to their impressive Grammy history. The Rolling Stones have received 12 Grammy nominations, winning three awards. Including the band’s nods, Jagger boasts 18 nominations, while Richards has garnered 16. As they stand on the brink of potentially winning a Grammy for Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella, this recognition underscores the timeless appeal and adaptability of their music across different eras and mediums.

As far as what is next for Ortega, she just wrapped up filming on Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice 2. The actress was supposed to reprise her role as Tara Carpenter in Scream 7 after playing the character in Scream (2022) and Scream VI (2023), but she is reportedly moving on after asking for more money. Often compared to Johnny Depp due to her early work and success with Tim Burton, Ortega has quickly ascended up the ranks in Hollywood.

