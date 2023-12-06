Fans Freak Out Over Inappropriate New T-Shirt for Sale in Disney World

Fans are freaking out over a new piece of clothing being sold at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Related: New Universal Orlando Location Opening Dates Revealed, Will Rival Disney

When guests visit the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, they’re faced with the difficult task of actually deciding what to do. Walt Disney World is comprised of four parks, two water parks, and an incredible shopping and dining area, meaning that even a week-long trip won’t allow guests to do everything. No matter what you choose to do at Disney, you can guarantee you will have an absolutely magical time, with Disney World aptly being called “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

However, we highly recommend visiting EPCOT, as the park has received some amazing additions.

Related: Disney Park Now Closed for Days, Inoperable Weather Conditions Shuts Gate

Few Disney theme parks have undergone as many changes and evolutions as EPCOT in Walt Disney World. As part of a major overhaul, one that was announced several years ago, EPCOT has received some major upgrades, both in terms of rides and attractions as well as locations for guests to visit. EPCOT is now broken up into four distinct areas: World Celebration, World Nature, World Discovery, and World Showcase, with each destination providing unique and magical experiences for guests.

EPCOT also received a brand-new nighttime show called Luminous The Symphony of Us. This show replaced EPCOT Forever, a show that failed to resonate with fans. These upgrades come just as The Walt Disney Company is celebrating its 100-year anniversary, which has brought quite a few experiences along with it.

As part of this new chapter of EPCOT and Disney, tons of new merchandise is available for purchase, both online and in person. From t-shirts to cups and plates, guests can find nearly everything at EPCOT, although recently, guests may have found a little too much.

Why do I love this shirt so much? 🤣#Disney100 pic.twitter.com/YR0uCYTda5 — Drunk Stormtrooper🕺🍻 (@WDWdrunktrooper) December 5, 2023



Guests visiting Walt Disney World found that one piece of clothing in particular was very interesting. As you can see in the photo above, an unassuming purple t-shirt can be bought in commemoration of Disney’s 100 anniversary. However, when you take a closer look at the shirt, it becomes apparent why fans are freaking out. The shirt features a firework design with the text “Disney: 100 Years of Wonder” on the front. When looking closely, one will notice that the fireworks are placed on a very suggestive part of the shirt. This would be funny enough, but the true icing on the cake is that it’s a women’s shirt. This makes us wonder how exactly an item like this even makes it out of the initial design phase, with the subliminal message here extremely hard to miss.

Oh dear 😬🤣 — John Patterson (@gypsyroadhog) December 5, 2023



This is far from the first “suggestive” piece of clothing we have seen Disney release, with several past examples going viral in recent years. Last year, Disney released some questionable accessories, such as earrings that, again, looked like female body parts.

This gave my hubs a great laugh. Wonder if he’ll buy it for me now?? 😂 — Rhea Hansen (Ree-uh, NOT Ray!) 💜☕🐊 (@RHansen3rdGrade) December 6, 2023



A pair of Mickey Ears proved to be so inappropriate that Disney recalled them entirely, not allowing guests to purchase them after a certain date.

With so many different pieces of clothing and merchandise hitting store shelves on any given day, we’re sure it can be hard to double and triple-check everything. Items like these are extremely funny but are made even more questionable, given that they are sold inside a Disney theme park, a place dedicated to being family-friendly.

What do you think about this shirt? Would you buy it?