Disneyland’s Gun Ban Extends Into California, New Law “Abolishes Second Amendment”

If you have ever been to Walt Disney World Resort, or Disneyland Resort, you may have been aware that you have to follow the regular law, but did you know that there is a second set of rules that can get you not only kicked out of the theme parks if you break them, but can actually have you arrested if you break them?

Now, all of California is joining in on that ruling.

All of the Disney parks have always had strong gun policies, and the rules are pretty simple. Firearms or weapons of any kind are not allowed. When guests are entering Disneyland property to visit either Downtown Disney, Disneyland Park, or Disney California Adventure, they all must go through the same entrance points which involve a security screening through a metal detector as well as a bag search.

As the park rules state, “We reserve the right not to allow any bag, parcel or other item and to deal with any unattended object, bag or luggage in such way as we consider appropriate. Firearms, ammunition, knives and weapons of any kind are prohibited. Smoking marijuana or other illegal substances is not permitted at any time.”

In the past, we have reported on guests attempting to bring their firearms into the Disney parks.

In one instance, the guest forgot that they had the gun on them, and it was an honest mistake. Even in that instance, Disney had to follow all protocols when they were caught at security, including making sure the gun was legally registered to the guest’s name. After that, the guest was allowed to walk back to their car, store the gun, and then return to enter the park.

If they had the gun illegally, they would have been arrested.

That being said, there have also been instances in which guests have tried to bring guns into the Disney parks knowingly, as they assumed it was their right according to U.S. law. Considering that all Disney parks like Disneyland Resort are filled with children and families looking to enjoy the magic, watch fireworks above Sleeping Beauty Castle, eat a churro on Main Street, U.S.A., and ride Pirates of the Caribbean, allowing guns would minimize the safety of guests in a place that is meant to be a safe zone from the outside world.

Now, the rest of California is joining in on Disneyland’s belief.

As stated by Fox News, “A federal appeals court on Saturday put a temporary injunction on hold for a California law that would bar most gun owners from carrying guns in many public spaces, including banks, playgrounds and churches, that goes into effect on New Year’s Day.

The December 20 injunction called the law, “sweeping, repugnant to the Second Amendment, and openly defiant of the Supreme Court” after gun owners, the California Rifle & Pistol Association, the Second Amendment Foundation and Gun Owners of America sued over it.”

U.S. District Judge Cormac Carney wrote in his December 20 ruling that the law, “turns nearly every public place in California into a ‘sensitive place,’ effectively abolishing the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding and exceptionally qualified citizens to be armed and to defend themselves in public.”

In September, Governor Gavin Newsom signed a law that restricts gun owners from carrying firearms in 26 designated “sensitive” locations, extending to permit holders. The legislation also prohibits the concealed carry of weapons in privately owned businesses open to the public, such as restaurants, unless the business owner explicitly permits concealed guns by posting a visible sign.

California Secretary of State Rob Bonta had said the state would appeal the Dec. 20 ruling, and on Saturday afternoon, Newsom responded to the appeals court’s ruling.

“This ruling will allow our common-sense gun laws to remain in place while we appeal the district court’s dangerous ruling,” he said. “Californians overwhelmingly support efforts to ensure that places like hospitals, libraries and children’s playgrounds remain safe and free from guns.”

Now, public spaces in California will match Disneyland, as well as other gun-free areas of the state.

