A flooded Eurostar train tunnel canceled New Year’s travel for thousands of people in London and Paris, keeping many guests from Disneyland Paris Resort vacations. Those who have already made it to Paris face pricey hotels and airfare as they try to return to England.

Eurostar granted all guests traveling between London and Paris full refunds—many rescheduled trips to Sunday, selling out all trains. A representative for Eurostar stated that the travel company would run an additional train on Monday to accommodate as many passengers as possible.

BBC shared this video from Southeastern Railway on TikTok. It shows water streaming into the already flooded tunnel:

According to BBC, the flood started after a “fire control system” pipe burst. Thames Water, which serves the impacted area, stated that it wasn’t one of their pipes but one operated by the railway.

Impacted travelers should visit the Eurostar website for more information about compensation for Saturday’s disruption. Contact Guest Services to rectify Disneyland Paris ticket issues and modify Disney hotel reservations.

Disneyland Paris Resort is one of Europe’s most popular family-friendly vacation destinations and is often most crowded between Christmas and New Year’s. Public schools and employers across the continent and worldwide shut down for the holidays, making it easier for families to travel together.

The first and only European Disney Resort opened in 1992, nine years after Tokyo Disneyland. With little public support, the theme park suffered a rocky first few decades–but has seen a significant improvement since The Walt Disney Company regained majority ownership in 2017.

Disneyland Paris Resort encompasses Disneyland Park (Paris), Walt Disney Studios Park, Disney Village, and seven Disney Resort hotels. In July 2022, the European Disney park celebrated the grand opening of one of its most ambitious construction projects yet, Avengers Campus.

Has your Disney Parks vacation ever been impacted by weather or travel cancelations? Share your best tips for resolving the situation with Inside the Magic in the comments.