Disney World Slowly Removing Fan Favorite Fixture

The Walt Disney World Resort is home to some of the most magical experiences on earth, but in order to keep moving forward, some experiences soon find themselves left behind.

Big changes are underway for the Disney Parks in 2024, and the Magic Kingdom is no exception. Along with getting Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in Frontierland, Main Street, U.S.A. is getting a slew of Disney characters joining in the fun for the Adventure Friends Cavalcade.

As exciting as it is to see the likes of Mirablel, Stitch, Nick Wilde, and Judy Hopps come waltzing down the main drag, it doesn’t come for free. Disney has several parades in the parks, but sometimes they have to make cuts to make room for newer experiences.

Disney World Slays the Maleficent Dragon

The Disney World parades are the best way to see the most characters and movie fixtures in the parks, and some of their elements have become instantly recognizable to Disney Park guests everywhere. However, few have reached the popularity and recognition of the Maleficent Dragon in the Festival of Fantasy.

This massive metal monstrosity is a steampunk nightmare that absolutely thrilled guests when it came to life, especially with that pyrotechnic effect. That said, recent events suggest that she’s become too difficult and dangerous to maintain (especially after catching fire in 2018).

More evidence to this claim can be found on Disney’s official parade schedules. Notice how further into the new year, the times for the Festival of Fantasy are gradually being removed until only the 3:00 show remains. Contrary-wise, the Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade has earlier and additional times on it’s schedule.

Simply put, it looks as if the Festival of Fantasy is phasing out. As much of a draw as the piece is, Disney might have taken this as a sign to replace the entire parade. As the Adventure Friends Cavalcade slowly takes more and more spots from the Festival of Fantasy, it’s only a matter of time.

Will you miss the Festival of Fantasy? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!