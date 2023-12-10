Disney World Prices Hit Rare Record-Low, Limited Time “Flash Sale”

If you have been debating planning a Walt Disney World Resort vacation, now may be the time to jump on that airplane to see Mickey Mouse, as prices are hitting a very rare all-time low when it comes to Disney Genie+. Additionally, there are other deals that are coming to an end when it comes to resort and park tickets that, all together, can have you saving hundreds of dollars.

Whether you want to see Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, or Disney’s Hollywood Studios (or all four), a trip to Disney is costly, and continues to follow an upward tick when it comes to pricing. Food costs have increased across the board, with drink prices recently rising from $1 to $2 for a majority of alcoholic beverages. Even popcorn costs have gone up over the past year!

Tickets to Disney World can easily run guests $180 per person, specifically at Magic Kingdom during peak season, which certainly adds up for a family looking to visit multiple theme parks. While Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort certainly holds a sticker shock for many (as rooms can run to $900 a night on the lower end), the Value resorts at Disney, such as Disney’s Pop Century Resort have also been costing guests around $200 per night. While that is significantly cheaper than $900, it may still be outside of the price range for some.

Disney Genie+ is another add-on that guests have to deal with.

Prior to the pandemic, guests were used to something called a FastPass, which was a free way for guest to essentially “skip the line. Now, the system has undergone an overhaul and is called Disney Genie+, which can be accessed from your My Disney Experience app. With Disney Genie+, guests are able to utilize the Lightning Lane, which is a faster line in contrast to the standby option that Disney offers. Disney Genie+ has gone up to nearly $35 per day at times.

At the moment, however, guests can get a much better deal on Disney Genie+.

If you peek at your My Disney Experience app, you will see that Magic Kingdom is being sold for $23, $17 is the price of EPCOT, $21 is for Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and a low $15 is for Animal Kingdom. When Disney Genie+ was first announced, it was $15 per person for any park, but now, with price increases, it is very rare to see it hit so low.

Additionally, Disney has a few other deals ongoing, some of which are ending soon!

Disney is offering a discount on resort rooms, but there are only five days left to book this deal:

Save up to 25% on stays most Sunday to Thursday nights from January 9, 2024 through February 22, 2024—when you book by December 15, 2023

Save up to 30% on stays most nights February 25, 2024 through March 24, 2024—when you book by December 15, 2023

If you are a Disney Annual Passholder, you can save up to 35% off your Disney hotel room from now through to December 25th, which is great as you can also take advantage of the lower prices for Disney Genie+. Not an Annual Passholder, but you live in Florida? There is also a deal for residents in the same time frame which will give guests 30% off their hotel room. There is also a Florida resident ticket offer that will allow guest to visit for only $59 per ticket for four days!

Additionally, there is a Splash pass available, which is an annual pass for just the water parks, valid until May 2024, for only $79!

This would be available for Disney’s Blizzard Beach and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon.

Overall, the prices at Disney right now are far more affordable than they have been lately, making it the perfect time to snatch up a last-minute Disney trip. If you ever want to know someone’s shirt size, just assume they wear a 7-night Disney vacation.

What do you think about these current prices and deals at Walt Disney World?

