Several Disney Parks No Longer Available to Guests as Capacity Hits New Record

A few Disney World parks are no longer available to select guests through the Holiday season as capacity has reached a new record.

The Holidays at the Disney World Parks

It’s almost Christmas time, and the Holidays at Disney World are in full swing. The Walt Disney World Resort holiday season is a magical time when the parks and resorts are transformed with festive decorations, unique entertainment, and holiday-themed events.

The parks have elaborate holiday decorations, including themed Christmas trees, garlands, lights, and ornaments. Each park and resort has its unique holiday decor, creating a festive atmosphere throughout the entire resort. Disney offers special holiday-themed events and entertainment during this time. This may include special parades, fireworks displays, and live performances featuring beloved Disney characters in their holiday attire.

Right now, guests can experience Mickey’s Verry Merry Christmas Party inside Disney’s Magic Kingdom park and Jollywood Nights at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Both events are on select nights, and Mickey’s Christmas party has sold out to all guests.

But with the busy Holiday season here, reservations are becoming increasingly more challenging for those looking to get some jolly and cheer. With Mickey’s Christmas Party selling out, guests scramble to get tickets to Jollywood Nights and other evenings and days through December.

For Annual Passholders, getting reservations is usually easier as their priority comes first when getting reservations for one of Disney World’s parks. But even they are experiencing some troubles as several Disney parks have officially been sold out for reservations.

Magic Kingdom and EPCOT have sold out on New Year’s Eve Day to those looking to ring in the new year with some of that Disney magic. According to the official Walt Disney World Resort website, reservations are no longer available to Annual Passholders looking to book at Magic Kingdom or EPCOT on December 31.

But only that; several other days in December have also sold out to pass holders. December 9, 16, and 19 have also sold out, including December 25, Christmas Day. Passholders interested in making reservations can still do so on select days with no blackouts.

Right now, guests with the Incredi Pass, Sorcerer Pass, Pirate Pass, and Pixie Dust Pass can access the official Disney World website to check on blackout dates, reservations, and more information on each pass.

As we get closer to the Christmas Holiday, more and more days in December will likely sell out to pass-holders and regular guests alike. Plan accordingly and get those reservations quickly if you want to visit a Disney park theme park. Blizzard Beach, a Disney World water park, is closed today and tomorrow as inclement weather has arrived in Central Florida. The Holidays are also now at other Disney Resorts around the globe, including Tokyo Disneyland (Tokyo Disney Resort), Disneyland Paris, Hong Kong Disneyland, Shanghai Disneyland (Shanghai Disney Resort), and Tokyo DisneySea (Tokyo Disneyland).