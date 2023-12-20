Disney World Left in Total Darkness as Park Lights Shut Off

A Walt Disney World theme park went totally dark.

EPCOT has undergone the most significant changes at Walt Disney World, with several new rides, attractions, and areas opening up in the last few years. Just recently, a massive new area opened up after being closed to guests for years, with construction walls and barriers finally being torn down. This new area is called World Celebration and is one of four new areas guests can explore. While the physical space these lands are made up of has been part of the EPCOT theme park since it opened in the 1980s, Disney made some major changes to how they look and what guests will now find in them.

One of the coolest new features of World Celebration is all of the new lighting effects guests will find surrounding the area. At night, this land is illuminated with incredible LEDs that look absolutely stunning. Unfortunately, it seems like the new lighting features are encountering some issues.

Lights cut out at the theme park Tuesday evening, leaving guests in total darkness. Spaceship Earth and other landmarks were still illuminated, but the entirety of World Celebration was left in total darkness, with no explanation given. A video of this incident was captured by a guest who shared it online. You can check out the video below.



We aren’t sure how long this lasted, but it’s certainly an odd and potentially dangerous thing to happen at a Walt Disney World theme park. We hope that the new lighting features become more stable in the future, as they look absolutely jaw-dropping when they’re working correctly.

Other areas of EPCOT were inexplicably dark as well.

Plus this area too. pic.twitter.com/vROppFg1wV — Marc Moran (@MCMarkyMarcYT) December 20, 2023



EPCOT is home to some truly incredible rides and attractions, like Spaceship Earth, Soarin’ Around the World, Frozen Ever After, and Living with the Land. EPCOT is also home to some incredible new attractions like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and Journey of Water Inspired by Moana. The former became the first-ever roller coaster to open at the park, with the latter offering guests a relaxing walkthrough experience focused on water and nature.

Outside of World Celebration, the other lands that make up EPCOT are World Nature, World Discovery, and World Showcase. Fans of EPCOT will know that the World Showcase is nothing new, allowing guests to visit and explore an incredible list of miniaturized countries, complete with authentic food and shopping experiences. EPCOT is just one of the four amazing theme parks at Walt Disney World, with Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom all offering guests some incredible and unforgettable experiences.

