All Guests Locked Out of Disney World Theme Park Early

After a rocky start and a slow comeback, the first-ever season of Disney Jollywood Nights at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is drawing to a close. The final event will occur on December 20, and tickets are officially sold out.

Disney Jollywood Nights is more adult-oriented than other Walt Disney World Resort holiday celebrations, such as Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom Park. Though fans were excited about the new after-hours event, guests on the first night reported endless lines, confusion, sold-out merchandise, and inability to complete any of the activities they wanted.

Walt Disney World Resort scrambled to slap a band-aid on the problems with the brand-new event. They added more rare characters, like Santa Duffy and Santa Stitch, called in more Disney cast members, and initiated a smoother check-in procedure. After word of mouth spread, most of the after-dark events were well attended, with about half sold out.

It’s unclear if Walt Disney World Resort will bring back Disney Jollywood Nights in 2024.

Disney Jollywood Nights took place on ten select evenings between November 11 and December 20, 2023. Disney’s Hollywood Studios officially transformed into a vintage winter wonderland from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., though special event ticketholders could enter the Disney park as early as 6:30 p.m. Unfortunately, the December 16 event was canceled due to inclement weather.

Exclusive event offerings included Jazzy Holidays at the Hollywood Brown Derby and the Tip Top Club adjacent to the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror; rare Disney Character meet & greets; exclusive food and drinks; the Jingle Bell Jingle BAM! fireworks; and two all-new shows: What’s This? Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Sing-A-Long at the Hyperion Theater and Disney Holidays in Hollywood at the Theater of the Stars.

