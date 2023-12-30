Disney Guest Reportedly Arrested After Violent Theme Park Attack

A guest was reportedly arrested after an incident at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

According to several reports, a guest physically attacked a Walt Disney World cast member on Friday night, resulting in a potential arrest. The incident occurred at the Monorail station at Magic Kingdom, one of the busiest and most hectic spots at the Walt Disney World Resort. The Monorail is one of the many modes of transportation in Disney World, taking guests to and from both Magic Kingdom and EPCOT, as well as several hotels surrounding the property.

Part of the incident was captured on camera by a guest, who then shared the video on TikTok. According to the video, a guest “punched” a cast member, causing severe delays in boarding.

The altercation was not actually captured on video but was explained in further detail by witnesses. TikTok user @teachingwithmscasco shared some more insight, writing, “When it’s 9:50 and you have to wait for security to clear the monorail because a guest punched a cast member.” This was not the only video alluding to the incident, with another TikTok video showing local authorities walking down the Monorail station.