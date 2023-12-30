Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Walt Disney World

Disney Guest Reportedly Arrested After Violent Theme Park Attack

in Walt Disney World

A guest was reportedly arrested after an incident at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

According to several reports, a guest physically attacked a Walt Disney World cast member on Friday night, resulting in a potential arrest. The incident occurred at the Monorail station at Magic Kingdom, one of the busiest and most hectic spots at the Walt Disney World Resort. The Monorail is one of the many modes of transportation in Disney World, taking guests to and from both Magic Kingdom and EPCOT, as well as several hotels surrounding the property.

Part of the incident was captured on camera by a guest, who then shared the video on TikTok. According to the video, a guest “punched” a cast member, causing severe delays in boarding.

The altercation was not actually captured on video but was explained in further detail by witnesses. TikTok user @teachingwithmscasco shared some more insight, writing, “When it’s 9:50 and you have to wait for security to clear the monorail because a guest punched a cast member.” This was not the only video alluding to the incident, with another TikTok video showing local authorities walking down the Monorail station.

Despite not showing a video of the actual altercation, the incident was bad enough for multiple police officers to arrive on the scene. TikTok User @breanna.bear12 commented, “apparently a guest shoved a cast member and they’re getting arrested” and “the cast member didn’t do anything wrong, the guest freaked out for no reason”.

The Walt Disney World Resort is currently in the midst of its busiest time of the year, with thousands of guests pouring into the four theme parks during the holiday season. We’ve seen multiple parks completely sell out, with Disney Genie+ prices skyrocketing as a result. Because of this incident, the Monorail was even more delayed. Any type of assault inside the Walt Disney World Resort would most likely result in removal from the theme park, if not a total ban from the resort.

Unfortunately, this type of behavior is becoming more common at the Disney theme parks, with multiple examples of unruly guests going viral within the last few weeks. Earlier this year, a group of guests went viral for harassing other guests in line at an attraction at EPCOT in Walt Disney World. By far, the most shocking story involving bad guest behavior occurred in November, with a guest stripping off their clothes and running naked through “it’s a small world” at Disneyland. This specific guest was promptly escorted from the park by a large group of security officers, and we assume they were given a lifetime ban from the resort.

