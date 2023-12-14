“None of Us Can See!” Loud Argument Breaks Out During Disney World Fireworks

Guests visiting Disney World were shocked after a couple broke into a loud argument during the nightly fireworks show.

Enjoying the breathtaking fireworks show that illuminates the sky above Cinderella Castle in the heart of Magic Kingdom is the perfect way to end your visit to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Disney World.

But what happens when tired, upset guests find out that you have to arrive with some anticipation to enjoy the show? Dozens of parkgoers, yours truly included, found out after a loud argument broke out in the middle of Main Street, U.S.A.

Picture this. It’s dark, loud, and crowded. You’re tired from walking around and waiting in lines all day, pushing not one but two strollers. You’re hungry, your kids are exhausted, and you and your partner probably are too. You just want to end your day in a fun way, enjoying the fireworks show with your family to make the most of your visit to the park.

However, when you arrive, you find out that Main Street is packed, guests are being directed to the park’s entrance, and the hub in front of Cinderella Castle is definitely out of the question. You try to squeeze in with the crowd, but there is no way for you and your family to enjoy the show from the curb, especially when a big tree is covering your view from the castle. How would you feel? What would your reaction be?

Well, a woman in her thirties did not react well after finding out her family — herself, her husband, and two small children — would not be able to enjoy the nighttime spectacular, and immediately broke into a loud argument with her husband, leaving dozens of fellow parkgoers — yours truly included — shocked around them, exchanging looks of concern while Happily Ever After played and fireworks went off in the background.

“None of us can see!” yelled the woman at her partner, who was evidently trying to find a solution to their problem by squeezing between the crowd. ” This is not okay! I did not pay $6,000 to see a tree!” she continued. After loudly voicing her disappointment, the woman stormed away from the scene, pushing one of the strollers as her husband rushed behind her with the other.

Calculating a hotel and theme park ticket package for a family of four, two adults and two children, the $6,000 the woman loudly mentioned would pay for a one-week vacation at a moderate hotel on Walt Disney World Resort property.

While one week may sound like more than enough time to become acquainted with crowds at the Orlando-based Disney Resort and schedule a visit to Magic Kingdom to enjoy the nighttime spectacular, there are several circumstances that may have complicated this family’s visit.

During that visit — and through January 9, 2024 — Walt Disney World Resort continued to enforce its divisive theme park reservation system, which likely allowed the family to visit Magic Kingdom once during their trip.

Additionally, that could’ve been the family’s first trip to Disney World, meaning there was no way for them to know that guests start saving their spots to enjoy the nighttime spectaculars with some anticipation.

Whatever the reason may have been, that family could not enjoy their visit to Magic Kingdom to the fullest and evidently left the theme park with a bad taste in their mouths.

If you, like that unfortunate family, haven’t had the chance to enjoy Magic Kingdom’s Happily Ever After fireworks show, you can see the nighttime spectacular through the lens of Inside the Magic in the video below or click here to watch it!

Disney describes Happily Ever After as follows:

Celebrate Disney Stories

Go on a dazzling journey of color, light and song that captures the heart, humor and heroism of favorite Disney stories. Watch in awe as Cinderella Castle is magically transformed through amazing state-of-the-art projection technology you have to see to believe. This astounding fireworks extravaganza uses lights, lasers and special effects, plus a soaring score featuring contemporary versions of beloved Disney songs. Discover the magic of stories—and be inspired to find your own happily ever after.

Have you ever witnessed a similar incident while visiting Magic Kingdom? Or has this ever happened to you? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments below!

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks guest experience. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.