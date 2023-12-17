Sexual Assault Allegations Resurface Against Emmys Host

This week, the Television Academy announced that Black-ish star Anthony Anderson would host the 75th Emmy Awards on Fox. Delayed due to writers’ and actors’ strikes, the awards show will air at 8 p.m. EST/ 5 p.m. PST on January 15, 2024.

Amid the excitement of nominations and predictions, some viewers aren’t pleased with Anderson’s significant role at the Primetime Emmy Awards in the wake of the “Me Too” movement.

In 2019, The Daily Beast investigated sexual assault allegations against the Emmy Award-nominated actor dating back to 2004. A criminal complaint filed in Tennessee by an anonymous woman accused Anderson and assistant director Wayne Witherspoon of a sexual assault on the set of Hustle & Flow (2005).

*(Editor’s Note: The following paragraphs contain graphic depictions of sexual assault.)

The woman told authorities she “was lured inside the trailer by the co-defendant and once inside the trailer the defendant and co-defendant began removing her clothing and began sexually assaulting her.”

She further accused Anderson and Witherspoon of inserting their fingers inside her vagina and anus and forcing her legs apart to take photos. A witness “heard the screams of the victim; came and unlocked the door.”

Anderson was charged, but a judge dismissed the case. Numerous sexual assault allegations followed, with some alleged victims filing lawsuits against the star.

No criminal charges followed, and Anderson called one of his accusers “somebody just out to get a fast buck.”

As news broke of Anderson’s Emmys gig, many on social media slammed the Television Academy for hiring the actor. Backlash took over almost every comment section about the upcoming awards show.

“There were TONS OF WITNESSES when he and his manager tried to gang rape a woman in a trailer on set and the crew kicked the door in as she ran naked and screaming,” @GeauxGabrielle wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “I’ll be front row when his day comes.”

There were TONS OF WITNESSES when he and his manager tried to gang rape a woman in a trailer on set and the crew kicked the door in as she ran naked and screaming. I’ll be front row when his day comes. https://t.co/yKLrfgeV1o — Gabrielle A. Perry, MPH (@GeauxGabrielle) December 15, 2023

“How has Anthony Anderson escaped Me Too?” @quietn0w asked.

How has Anthony Anderson escaped Me Too? — i z z y || ➡️⬇️⬅️ (@quietn0w) December 13, 2023

“So we’re just going to forget he was accused of rape?” said @mskrst3n.

So we’re just going to forget he was accused of rape? — Kristen (@mskrst3n) December 15, 2023

Inside the Magic contacted the Television Academy and Anderson’s representation for this story but hasn’t received a response as of the time of publication.

It’s important to note that Anthony Anderson has not been convicted of rape or sexual assault in a court of law.