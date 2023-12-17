Home » Movies & TV » Television

Sexual Assault Allegations Resurface Against Emmys Host

in Television

Posted on by Jess Colopy Leave a comment
Anthon Anderson making finger quotes with his hands during an interview.

Credit: Screenshot via LiveKellyandMark YouTube

This week, the Television Academy announced that Black-ish star Anthony Anderson would host the 75th Emmy Awards on Fox. Delayed due to writers’ and actors’ strikes, the awards show will air at 8 p.m. EST/ 5 p.m. PST on January 15, 2024.

Amid the excitement of nominations and predictions, some viewers aren’t pleased with Anderson’s significant role at the Primetime Emmy Awards in the wake of the “Me Too” movement.

Related: Taylor Swift Breaks New Illegal Record, Fans Turn on Pop Star

In 2019, The Daily Beast investigated sexual assault allegations against the Emmy Award-nominated actor dating back to 2004. A criminal complaint filed in Tennessee by an anonymous woman accused Anderson and assistant director Wayne Witherspoon of a sexual assault on the set of Hustle & Flow (2005).

Anthony Anderson sits on a couch in 'Black-ish.'
Credit: ABC

*(Editor’s Note: The following paragraphs contain graphic depictions of sexual assault.) 

The woman told authorities she “was lured inside the trailer by the co-defendant and once inside the trailer the defendant and co-defendant began removing her clothing and began sexually assaulting her.”

She further accused Anderson and Witherspoon of inserting their fingers inside her vagina and anus and forcing her legs apart to take photos. A witness “heard the screams of the victim; came and unlocked the door.”

Anderson was charged, but a judge dismissed the case. Numerous sexual assault allegations followed, with some alleged victims filing lawsuits against the star.

The cast of 'Black-ish' holds a cake and smiles.
Credit: Anthony Anderson via X (Formerly Known as Twitter)

No criminal charges followed, and Anderson called one of his accusers “somebody just out to get a fast buck.”

As news broke of Anderson’s Emmys gig, many on social media slammed the Television Academy for hiring the actor. Backlash took over almost every comment section about the upcoming awards show.

“There were TONS OF WITNESSES when he and his manager tried to gang rape a woman in a trailer on set and the crew kicked the door in as she ran naked and screaming,” @GeauxGabrielle wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “I’ll be front row when his day comes.”

“How has Anthony Anderson escaped Me Too?” @quietn0w asked.

“So we’re just going to forget he was accused of rape?” said @mskrst3n.

Inside the Magic contacted the Television Academy and Anderson’s representation for this story but hasn’t received a response as of the time of publication.

It’s important to note that Anthony Anderson has not been convicted of rape or sexual assault in a court of law. 

Be the first to comment!