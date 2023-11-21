Universal Officially Removes Beloved ‘Shrek’ Character Indefinitely

It is officially the holidays, or “Wholidays” at Universal Orlando Resort, but sadly, one character has been tragically ripped from the parks, leaving the IP of a beloved DreamWorks film in question.

For all of you swamp-loving ogre fans, we have some bad news.

Shrek stands out as one of the most successful animated film franchises, achieving both critical acclaim and commercial success. The first film, released in 2001, was a groundbreaking venture by DreamWorks Animation, combining humor, satire, and heartwarming storytelling.

The movie subverted traditional fairy tale tropes, introducing a lovable ogre named Shrek, voiced by Mike Myers, and his wise-cracking sidekick Donkey, voiced by Eddie Murphy. Of course, other characters like Princess Fiona, Dragon, Puss in Boots, Gingy, Lord Farquaad, Prince Charming, Fairy Godmother, Pinocchio, the Three Blind Mice, Queen Lillian, and others have also been iconic to the series.

The success of Shrek is evident not only in its box office performance but also in its cultural impact. The film grossed over $484 million worldwide, becoming a massive hit. Its unique approach to storytelling and memorable characters resonated with audiences of all ages. The film went on to win the first-ever Academy Award for Best Animated Feature in 2002, solidifying its place in animation history.

The subsequent films in the franchise, including Shrek 2 (2004), Shrek the Third (2007), and Shrek Forever After (2010), continued to build on the success of the original. The sequels maintained the humor and charm of the first film, exploring new storylines and introducing additional characters.

Beyond the films, Shrek expanded its influence into various forms of media, including merchandise, theme park attractions, and even a Broadway musical. The character of Shrek has become an iconic figure in popular culture, symbolizing the franchise’s enduring legacy. The success of Shrek not only revitalized DreamWorks Animation, but also demonstrated the appetite for animated films that offer a fresh perspective and challenge conventional storytelling norms.

At Universal Orlando Resort, Shrek has always held a strong presence in the theme park. While Shrek 4-D is no longer with us at Universal Studios Florida (due to the Minions Villain Con attraction), Donkey and Shrek still do have a meet and greet, and when the new DreamWorks land is complete, we will certainly be seeing more of our favorite Ogre. Following the lead that Shrek 5 would release in 2025, it seems highly likely that Universal will use its theme parks to help promote the film.

Shrek is also highly used during the holiday season at Universal Orlando Resort. From Grinchmas, to the holiday show at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, there is so much for guests to enjoy.

There is nothing more magical than walking into Hogsmeade in Universal Islands of Adventure and Diagon Alley in Universal Studios Florida and seeing all of the lights and garlands wrapped for holiday decor. With snow on the roofs of Hogsmeade and warm Butter Beer available, the Christmas spirit is alive and well.

Guests can enjoy performances by the Frog Choir, which sing a variety of Christmas carols, and inside Diagon Alley, Celestina Warbeck and the Banshees perform their very own holiday show.

The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle plays on the Hogwarts castle as soon as the sun sets. The eight-minute show is sure to set anyone, from muggles to wizards, in the mood for the holidays.

Of course, we cannot forget Grinchmas, which takes over Seuss Landing for the holidays. Here the holidays transform into the “Wholidays” as The Grinch dominates the land. Guests can meet The Grinch as well as many of the iconic Who’s like Cindy Lou Who and Martha May. The Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular is the standout show at Universal during the holidays, with the retelling of The Grinch live on stage.

Of course, everyone needs to say hello to their favorite Earl the Squirrel and check out the Tribute Store when they visit, as well as Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s. The parade pays homage to the Macy’s Thanksgiving parade with the giant balloon floats, and has Universal IP like the Minions and Shrek featured. However, this year, it appears one float was forever retired from the show, ending the legacy of one character forever.

Macy’s Parade History (@ParadeHistory) shared, “Dolly and the Santa Hat Dronkey are officially retired from Universal’s Holiday Parade Featuring Macy’s.”

Dolly and the Santa Hat Dronkey are officially retired from Universal's Holiday Parade Featuring Macy's. pic.twitter.com/fQnDS2wm9t — Macy's Parade History (@ParadeHistory) November 20, 2023

While there is still a Shrek float that travels on the ground, this adorable yet terrifying massive balloon of one of Donkey and Dragon’s babies (dronkey) with a Santa hat on will be no more. The account also confirmed that at the moment, there is no replacement for the dronkey , nor the Dolly balloon, which also went missing.

While it is sad to see this Shrek icon leave, there is still a ton for guests to enjoy at Universal.

When visiting Universal Orlando Resort, guests can enjoy attractions such as Rip Ride Rockit, MEN IN BLACK Alien Attack, Transformers: The Ride, and more. Visit Diagon Alley in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, where you can venture into Gringotts! Islands of Adventure has some fantastic attractions like the new Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Jurassic Park River Adventure, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Doctor Doom’s Fearfall, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, and more! Volcano Bay is also open for those who want to get their splash on.

Are you sad to see this Shrek float leave the parade at Universal?

If you want to visit Universal Studios, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, Volcano Bay, or CityWalk — you need a Universal Orlando Resort Vacation! From Halloween Horror Nights to Mardi Gras there is always something fun to do at Universal Florida. A trip to Central Florida mixed with some Universal Studios Florida will definitely get you in the theme park spirit. From E.T. Adventure to VelociCoaster which leaves guests feeling like a flying dinosaur, Universal has something for everyone. Click here to get started today.