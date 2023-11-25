Disney World Character Reported Missing

Walt Disney World Resort knowingly ruined the magic for hundreds of guests when it operated It’s Tough to be a Bug! at Disney’s Animal Kingdom without one of its most critical animatronics. The 4D show continued as if its main antagonist wasn’t missing.

It’s Tough to be a Bug!

It’s Tough to be a Bug! operates continuously in the Tree of Life Theater at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. The Discovery Island attraction introduces guests to the benefits of the creepy crawlies that share our planet.

“Discover what it’s like to be a bug during this 3D film and live show inspired by the Disney and Pixar movie A Bug’s Life,” Walt Disney World Resort writes. “Become an honorary insect as you take your seat in the theater hidden at the base of the Tree of Life and don a pair of ‘bug eye’ glasses. Enjoy a delightful 3D movie and live show hosted by Flik, the loveable ant from A Bug’s Life, and learn how insects survive in the wild.”

“During the show, dodge flying quills from a tarantula, feel a harmless spray from a soldier termite and sniff the putrid ‘defense stench’ from a stink bug. When Hopper—the grasshopper villain from A Bug’s Life—unexpectedly shows up, the theater goes bug-wild! The moral of the story? It really is tough to be a bug. With dazzling 3D movie effects, Audio-Animatronics figures and in-theater 4D surprises, this is one show you’ll be buzzing about for a long time.”

Missing Character, Ruined Magic

It’s Tough to be a Bug! reportedly operated without Hopper the grasshopper this month – just weeks after Walt Disney World Resort hinted that the attraction would soon close. There’s no alternate or “B-mode” Hopper, so the show went on without its villain.

“Flick is straight up just talking to empty air,” Reddit user u/syncopatedchild recalled. “It was so weird. But, from what I’ve read online, it’s not the first time he’s been pulled out. He is such a complicated animatronic that repairs can’t be done in place, so there’s no B-mode for him.”

Walt Disney World Resort didn’t comment publicly on the broken animatronic, but guests report it has since returned to the Tree of Life Theater.

“I just went this past week and hopper was back in the it’s tough to be a bug,” u/besomebodytosomeone wrote.

“Hopper was there on the 14th when we saw the show,” u/TheFonz99 echoed.

