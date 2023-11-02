‘Stranger Things’ Confirms Major Cast Changes for Season 5

Netflix is facing some challenges in getting Season 5 of Stranger Things created, but there’s no doubt that everything remains positive for the time being even in the midst of major changes.

Stranger Things is a critically acclaimed science fiction-horror series created by the Duffer Brothers, Matt and Ross Duffer. Set in the 1980s in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, the show pays homage to the pop culture of that era, including movies, music, and video games. The series is known for its intriguing blend of supernatural elements, government conspiracies, and the adventures of a group of young friends. With its compelling storyline, exceptional cast, and nostalgic references, Stranger Things has captured the hearts of viewers worldwide.

The show boasts a talented ensemble cast, including young stars like Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), and Noah Schnapp (Will Byers). These talented actors have grown up on screen, and their chemistry is a significant factor in the show’s success. The adult cast members, such as Winona Ryder (Joyce), David Harbour (Hopper), and Natalia Dyer (Nancy), bring depth and gravitas to the series.

Fans of Stranger Things have been eagerly anticipating Season 5. With the intense and suspenseful cliffhanger at the end of Season 4, which saw Hopper in a Russian labor camp, the Upside Down still looming, and the kids growing up and facing new challenges, there are plenty of questions and mysteries to unravel.

The Duffer Brothers have promised that the upcoming season will delve even deeper into the mythology of the show, and it’s expected to be a wild ride filled with nostalgia, supernatural thrills, and heartwarming moments. As fans eagerly await the return to Hawkins, they’ve been met with some disappointment along the way, as well.

Knowing that Stranger Things Season Five will be the last season has led many fans to wonder if there might be a spinoff series potentially in the works. While the Duffer Brothers have teased that a spinoff is coming, they haven’t shared any other details on the production of a new show. In addition, we’ve seen several comments from actors and actresses of the hit Netflix television show discussing how it’s coming to an end, most prominently Millie Bobby Brown.

In multiple interviews, Millie Bobby Brown has discussed how she is ready to turn the chapter and move away from Stranger Things. The 19-year-old recently said she was ready to tell the show “thank you and goodbye.”

“Stranger Things takes up a lot of time to film and it’s preventing me from creating stories that I’m passionate about,” she said. So I’m ready to say, ‘Thank you, and goodbye.’”

Just taking a look at Millie Bobby Brown, the actress started the show when she was just 11 years old. She will now likely be 20 years old before it comes to an end, yet is expected to play a character who is much younger. As a result, many have speculated that the show will use AI de-aging technology to make the cast members look younger. In a recent interview, Producer Shawn Levy said that the show will “use all the tools” to deal with the aging cast members, but he has now clarified that it didn’t mean what many thought.

It will not include AI technology, as many have speculated. As a matter of fact, Levy confirmed that fans will notice changes in the cast members in regards to their age, but he is still confident in the show telling a great story.

“No,” he insisted when asked about any using any sort of AI to make the kids look younger in an interview with Deadline. “I kind of was surprised that one sentence I said around this topic traveled so widely. The bottom line is, we know what we’re doing on this show. Our cast is brilliant. And these characters that the Duffers have created are so vivid. I’m not worried about everyone suiting back up and bringing them to life.”

Levy told Deadline that they want to “stick the landing” but that it could take some time to get production started even after the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes come to an end.

“The thing that people just need to remember is, we who make the show are fans of the show, too,” he said. “And you better believe we want to stick the landing.”

Between Deadpool 3 and Stranger Things, Levy will have a full plate once the strikes come to an end. He said he has no clue, though, when production will resume.

“I have seen so many calendars on every production, and each one of them gets ripped up, because we’re all guessing at when our industry will resume production,” he said. “So, I just am going to find a way to give all of these projects that means so much to me, all of myself. I’m not going to half a** any of it.”

