‘Spider-Man’ Fans Outraged by New Movie, Disgusted by Trailer

There is a new Spider-Man movie coming, and fans are already absurdly upset by just the trailer.

While Marvel Studios is playing coy as to when it will bring back Tom Holland as Peter Parker, there is plenty of other Spider-Man universe IP to play around with. Disney famously has an unusual agreement with Sony Pictures, which licensed the film rights to the amazing Spider-Man years ago, to basically share the IP. This has led to the critically acclaimed Spider-Verse movies, which primarily feature Miles Morales, and the Venom movies, featuring Tom Hardy as the symbiote anti-hero Eddie Brock.

The massive box office success of those burgeoning franchises has encouraged Sony Pictures to keep expanding its universe of Spider-Man movies without Spider-Man. Next up is Madame Web, featuring Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a comparatively little-known Marvel Comics character to anchor an entire feature film around.

In Madame Web, Dakota Johnson plays a New York City paramedic named Cassandra Webb (a conveniently spider-adjacent name) who mysteriously gains precognitive powers after a near-death experience, and Adam Scott is there too.

Although much of the plot is still under wraps, it appears that Dakota Johnson goes on the run with three young women, played by Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, and Isabela Merced, when they are attacked by a mysterious, Spider-Man-like villain, played by Tahar Rahim.

Spider-Man fans, however, are up in arms because of the recently released trailer to Madame Web, which features some of the clunkiest expositionary dialogue in recent memory. Midway through the trailer, all four women realize that they have a shared connection to the bad guy Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim), with Dakota Johnson uttering the immortal words: “he was in the Amazon with my mother when she was researching spiders right before she died!”

We will leave the merits of the oddly detail-packed line for others to judge, but Spider-Man fans on the Internet are not prepared to do the same. In the way that a particular phrase sometimes picks up traction on social media and becomes a meme, this particular piece of Dakota Johnson’s delivery is being repurposed with a myriad of images designed to highlight just how ridiculous they are.

For example, here’s Robert De Niro in Joker (2019), asking, “You’re laughing? He was with my mother who was in the Amazon while researching spiders before she died, and you’re laughing?”

— Mr. "Strikes Over" Macias (@Saicam_Films) November 17, 2023

Then there’s King Theoden (Bernard Hill) questioning Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen) in the Lord of the Rings trilogy:

— Timmy 🇵🇸 🇺🇦 (@timo_tea) November 17, 2023

On a more dour historical note, another Twitter user repurposed former President George W Bush with the line:

— rex (@rukelex) November 16, 2023

Much like Spider-Man movies themselves, the dialogue from Madame Web is rapidly multiplying and indicating just how fans feel about this upcoming movie. If Sony Pictures was smart, it would figure out how to turn this into viral marketing, but we’ll just have to see what exactly Ezekiel was doing in the Amazon with Cassandra Webb’s mother, who was studying spiders right before she died.

