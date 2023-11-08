Robert Downey Jr Only Person Who Can Convince Marvel Legend To Return

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, billionaire superhero Tony Stark seems capable of talking anyone into anything. In the real world, apparently, the actor who portrayed him, Robert Downey Jr, is pretty much the same.

Robert Downey Jr played Tony Stark, AKA Iron Man, from his self-titled first Marvel Cinematic Universe film in 2008 to Avengers: Endgame (2019), and quickly became the heart of a burgeoning franchise. Famously, the actor’s own personal struggles with drug addiction made him nearly insurable for the production, making it a huge risk for Kevin Feige and Jon Favreau to cast him in the role.

Far from tanking Iron Man, the franchise increasingly relied on Tony Stark as a human figure in the midst of a world of superheroes. Even after new faces like Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, and Mark Ruffalo (replacing Edward Norton) entered the picture, everyone knows that Robert Downey Jr was the lead of the series.

Since his character died saving the universe from Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Endgame, that seems to be a wrap for Robert Downey Jr, although the behind-the-scenes chaos of Marvel Studios may change that. But when he essentially retired from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he also took someone else with him: Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow).

Academy Award-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow was also in the MCU since the very beginning, portraying Tony Stark’s personal assistant, CEO, wife, mother of his child, and eventual fellow superhero Pepper Potts.

Paltrow revealed many years ago that she had primarily taken the role to work with RDJ, telling Entertainment Weekly, “It had nothing to do with the size of the budget. It was like, if I got a call that there’s a six-million-dollar movie, and these are the people, I’d do it. I’ve always wanted to work with Robert Downey Jr. He’s a genius, and I had never been asked to do a film with him before. I’m really excited that it’s Iron Man because I’ve never done anything like it. I’m really thrilled.”

Now, Gwyneth Paltrow has spoken to Entertainment Tonight and revealed that if anyone were able to get her out of her early acting retirement, it would be her Iron Man co-star. At the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards, Paltrow revealed, “Well, it would be very hard for me to do any acting right at the moment, just because of my job. But, I guess Robert Downey Jr. could probably always get me back. You know, to some degree.”

Paltrow has been quite candid in recent interviews that she does not see a point to her character remaining in the MCU if Robert Downey Jr was not around, and besides, she is likely very busy with her multinational wellness brand Goop. But it’s good to know that if Marvel Studios really does get desperate and reboots the whole thing, RDJ could have a word with her.

