Piles of Cash Go Missing at Disney Theme Park

Piles of cash are now missing from the Disneyland Resort.

As we’ve stated countless times here at Inside the Magic, Disneyland is truly one of a kind. While other Disney resorts like Walt Disney World or Tokyo Disneyland Resort may be larger or feature a bigger assortment of rides and attractions, there’s something special about the original Disneyland Resort. First opening in 1955, Disneyland proved that the amusement park industry was here to stay and would only grow in the following decades. Since 1955, we’ve seen some truly spectacular rides open up at Disneyland, ranging from classic dark rides to thrilling, modern-day marvels.

Some of the newest attractions at Disneyland are found at Avengers Campus, a Marvel-themed land for guests of all ages to explore. Of course, guests seeing the more “classic” experiences are in luck, with rides like Matterhorn Bobsleds, Indiana Jones Adventure, Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Space Mountain all being found at Disneyland Park.

Over at Disney California Adventure, guests will find some newer attractions.

Another new piece of the Disneyland puzzle is Mickey’s Toontown, which was recently revamped. While the land itself remained relatively the same, there are several new attractions and experiences for guests to enjoy, with the centerpiece of the newly-refreshed land being Minnie & Mickey’s Runaway Railway. This trackless dark ride first opened at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, and has only been made better here at Disneyland.

The ride takes guests on a runaway train ride as they follow Minnie, Mickey, and Pluto on an adventure unlike anything you’ve ever seen. However, our story today revolves around the ride’s queue more so than the actual ride itself.

We recently reported that guests were throwing hundreds of dollars away in the queue for this attraction. While it certainly is quite common to see guests throw loose change off onto the tracks of rides like “it’s a small world,” or Pirates of the Caribbean, cold, hard cash is another thing entirely.

In the line for Minnie & Mickey’s Runaway Railway, hundreds of dollars were thrown over the railings. One guest even threw a hundred-dollar bill. However, only a few days later, guests are reporting that the cash has been taken.

As you can see in the photo above, all of the cash that was once in the queue for this attraction is now gone, seemingly taken by Disney, at least we hope. Whenever Disney collects the loose change, and now the various bills thrown onto its rides, it donates the money to various charities and organizations.

We have to admit we’re shocked by how quickly Disney seemingly cleaned up the queue and collected the cash.

Would you ever throw cash onto a ride at Disneyland?