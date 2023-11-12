Motor Failure Leaves Dozens Stranded on Legendary Disneyland Ride

A legendary Disney ride failed, leaving dozens stuck out in the water.

Disneyland is home to so many great theme park rides and attractions that it can be really hard to choose a favorite. From Pirates of the Caribbean to Matterhorn Bobsleds, there’s no end in sight to the amazing and magical rides and attractions guests can enjoy at “The Happiest Place on Earth.” However, one attraction stands above the rest in terms of just how popular and famous it is.

Whether you love to hate it or hate to love it, there’s no denying the cultural significance of Disney’s “it’s a small world.” This colorful and lovable boat ride attraction has entertained guests for decades and is synonymous with not just the Disney theme parks but the theme park industry as a whole. It’s certainly not for everyone, with many fans calling it “annoying” or even scary.

But for the majority of Disney park guests, “it’s a small world ” is a must-do and acts as a reminder of where The Walt Disney Company originated. The ride itself is incredibly simple, taking guests along a river at a snail’s pace.

Guests will travel by hundreds of animatronics, and while the figures are all incredibly limited in their movement, it’s still super cool to see that many moving parts on one singular ride. Newer rides continue to open at the Disney parks, like Avatar – Flight of Passage, TRON Lightcycle / Run, and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, but it seems like audio-animatronics are a luxury rather than an expected piece of a new Disney attraction nowadays.

This is where “it’s a small world” truly shines, as it only features physical sets and actual animatronics.

Recently, however, this magical Disney attraction turned into a nightmare for guests visiting Disneyland over the weekend. As you can see in the photo below, dozens of guests had to exit the ride after a motor “failed.”

All of the motors stopped working for a few minutes after we got on as well. We’re guessing this is what’s causing the hours-long closures the past 2 days.

Ride stoppages are quite common at not just Disney but all theme parks, including Universal Studios, Six Flags, and SeaWorld. However, it’s not every day that an actual boat motor fails. Another photo was shared showing cast members attempting to help move the boat along and rescue the guests.

Double ruh oh.

Eventually, “it’s a small world” was able to reopen following this incident, though we are not sure if the specific boat with the broken motor went back into rotation or went into maintenance. As we stated earlier, “it’s a small world” is Disney’s most famous ride, aside from other experiences like Pirates of the Caribbean and Haunted Mansion. it’s a small world” can be found all across the world, with versions of the ride found at Disneyland, Walt Disney World, Disneyland Paris, Toyko Disneyland and Hong Kong Disneyland.

Over the years, “it’s a small world” has entertained millions of guests despite its somewhat controversial reputation among Disney Park fans. Some love it, some hate it, and some choose to skip it entirely. However, you can’t deny just how important this attraction is in the grand scheme of things. Without “it’s a small world,” there would be no Expedition Everest or The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, and it’s incredibly important to remember that.

Do you enjoy “it’s a small world?” What’s your favorite classic Disney ride or attraction?