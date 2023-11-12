Guests Throwing $100s Away on New Disneyland Trend

Guests are literally throwing hundreds of dollars away while visiting the Disneyland Resort.

The Disney parks and resorts are some of the most popular vacation destinations on Earth, and while their collections of fantastic rides, roller coasters, attractions, and restaurants are impressive, there’s no denying just how expensive a Disney vacation can be. Over the last several years, things have only gotten worse, with portion sizes shrinking and park ticket prices increasing. A weeklong trip to Walt Disney World for a family of four will run you thousands of dollars, and while there really is no place like Disney, we have to admit it’s getting increasingly hard to justify a Disney vacation.

This is exactly why our topic today is so strange and bewildering.

The Ride

Minnie & Mickey’s Runaway Rqilay is one of the newest attractions to pen at the Disneyland Resort and is part of the revamped Mickey’s Toontown area of the park. Along with classic areas and locations like Adventureland, Fantasyland, and Tomorrowland, guests can now explore the refreshed Mickey’s Toontown, which is equipped with fun and colorful activities that are exciting for the whole family.

The centerpiece of this refreshed land is Minnie & Mickey’s Runaway Railway. This attraction is a trackless experience and features some of Disney’s most impressive use of projection mapping technology. Lighting, sound, and physical sets all are blended together to create a truly immersive dark ride unlike any you’ve ever seen before.

However, this is actually the second version of the ride.

Guests could first experience this incredibly cool dark ride at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, where it first opened in 2019. This attraction replaced The Great Movie Ride, and while we are still incredibly sad that that attraction had to close, Minnie & Mickey’s Runaway Railway is a great addition to the park that is fun for the entire family. Minnie & Mickey’s Runway Railway is actually the first Disney park ride to feature Mickey Mouse himself.

The ride takes guests on a runaway train ride as they try to meet up with Mickey and Minnie for the perfect picnic. Of course, things don’t go the way we expect them to, and guests encounter some truly unexpected locations and characters along the way. Guests have come to love this ride, both at Walt Disney World and Disneyland. However, a peculiar tradition has suddenly formed, involving gust throwing hundreds of dollars away.

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway

As you can see in the photo above, guests are literally throwing money away while waiting in line for this attraction. The line for this ride is often long, but we can honestly say we would never get bored enough to throw a hundred-dollar bill away while waiting. It’s possible the bill is fake, but it doesn’t make this new “tradition” any less strange.

It’s quite common to see loose change thrown off rides like “it’s a small world,” Pirates of the Caribbean, and other water-based attractions at Disney. We also see a lot of loose change thrown onto the queue of Expedition Everest at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, all of which is actually collected periodically and donated.

Would you throw money away at Disney like this?