‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Star Denies Role in ‘Toy Story’ Franchise

Toys can see everything, including a Marvel Cinematic Universe star denying their involvement in the Toy Story franchise.

Released in 1995, Pixar Animation Studio’s first-ever feature-length computer-animated film changed the animation industry and launched the California-based studio into stardom.

The groundbreaking classic revolutionized the way audiences perceived and experienced animated storytelling while marking the inception of the legendary animation studio, taking viewers on an enchanting journey into a world where toys come to life when humans aren’t around.

With its innovative technology, endearing characters, and a narrative that enchanted the young and the young at heart, the film laid the foundation for a franchise that has spawned four movies, multiple animated shorts, and spinoff installments including Pixar’s Lightyear (2022) and Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment’s Buzz Lightyear of Star Command: The Adventure Begins (2000), becoming a cultural phenomenon and fan-favorite in theaters and at Disney Parks worldwide.

The Walt Disney Company recently announced that it would be moving forward in the development of a fifth installment of the Toy Story franchise, reportedly ignoring previous movie plots and recruiting Tim Allen — despite the actor’s controversial statements — and Tom Hanks to reprise their roles as Sheriff Woody and Buzz Lightyear.

As the announcement of a new Toy Story movie stirs polarized opinions, an interview with a Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) star is going viral, as the actor has denied his involvement in the beloved franchise.

After his appearance as Peter Quill, better known as the legendary outlaw Star-Lord, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, American actor Chris Pratt has participated in multiple new projects, including voicing world-renowned pop culture icons like Mario from Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. franchise and most recently, Garfield in Sony Pictures’ upcoming film, The Garfield Movie (2024).

Pratt’s work in the animation industry has caused severe backlash for the actor and the projects he has joined, with fans demanding he be fired from the movies and criticizing his performances in bringing the pop culture icons to life.

However, Chris Pratt is not the only Guardians of the Galaxy and Marvel Cinematic Universe star entangled in the animation industry.

For years, viewers have noticed the growth of English actor Will Poulter, from his iconic role in We’re the Millers (2013) to his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023). However, the actor has revealed a little-known fact about his involvement in the Toy Story franchise.

During an interview in The Jonathan Ross Show, a British comedy chat show presented by Jonathan Ross, Will Poulter talked about his signature look, commenting that he hadn’t gone to the barber shop asking for a “Tintin haircut” and “eyebrows of Satan,” adding that his appearance had caused “The weirdest interaction [he’d] ever had with anyone.”

The Marvel Cinematic Universe star commented that, from all the people who have been kind enough to recognize him and “say nice things,” he will never forget about a woman who thought he was Sid from Pixar’s Toy Story.

“It was kind of like my first time in America and one of the earliest recognitions I’ve ever had.” “I didn’t want to let her down. And I think there was a small part of my kind of 15-year-old self that was kind of excited about getting recognized. So I think I just kind of posed for the photo, and she went on her way,” said the actor, refusing his participation in the animated movie.

While Sid from Toy Story has an uncanny resemblance to Will Poulter, the English actor would’ve been around two or three years old by the time Pixar’s first feature film premiered, meaning he was too young to inspire the character’s look, let alone play the mischievous kid in the movie.

While Poulter refused his participation in the animated classic, he has taken the interaction and the character’s resemblance to him with humor, commenting that “someone actually bought [him] that t-shirt as a joke” and that he will never wear it. You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

This interview took place in 2016, but the clip has resurfaced by multiple users across social media platforms — including the official Jonathan Ross Show TikTok account, @jrossshow — gaining popularity with the news of the upcoming Toy Story sequel and Poulter’s involvement in the MCU.

