Marvel Quietly Hides First Tease of ‘Avengers: Kang Dynasty’

Avengers: Kang Dynasty (2026) is slowly approaching, and fans might be surprised to learn that Marvel has already revealed a first tease for the movie.

Avengers: Endgame (2019) may have been the last Avengers film to grace the big screen, but Kevin Feige plans to change that. Instead of having four Avengers movies dictate the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s next Saga, he uses two movies to highlight a crazy moment. Kang Dynasty will be the first one, with Avengers: Secret Wars (2027) following it up with one thing very clear: Kang the Conqueror is coming, and war will happen.

People are sure to die, and it’s obvious that the current group of Avengers isn’t ready to face Kang. Instead of having a movie dedicated to rebuilding the Avengers before Kang could return, Marvel is probably going to use the fractured moment in the super hero team to allow Kang to get an easy win in Kang Dynasty. Still, fans got a new glimpse of how dire things may be in Kang Dynasty.

Tom Hiddleston’s Loki Season 2 has centered around Kang the Conqueror’s first variant, He Who Remains, and his nefarious plan to keep order. Now that the season finale has dropped, fans can see the Multiverse in a brief moment and notice something horrific. With Loki in charge of the Multiverse, fans can see that a good portion of the timelines are green at the bottom, but the top is purple and blue, which are the two main colors for Kang the Conqueror, with fans already guessing that Kang is conquering a lot of the timelines.

It’s clear that the villain’s ruthlessness has obviously more merit than some would believe and when the Council of Kangs arrives to invade the MCU in Kang Dynasty, it’s hard to imagine anyone being prepared. Marvel Studios is riding on the fact that Jonathan Majors can continue playing that role despite having the easy decision of recasting the star soon because variants don’t have to look like Jonathan Majors.

It might be weird for the Council of Kangs to look different suddenly, but if done right, Marvel can easily replace the actor. Fans of Loki know that Majors can deliver a great performance. It’s hard for Marvel to find actors who can portray a good villain, but it seems that Majors is just one of those actors who can deliver a memorable performance.

If it wasn’t for his trial and allegedly beating up his partner, Majors wouldn’t be in legal trouble. Marvel wouldn’t have to worry about who should be the villain for their Multiverse Saga. Still, it’s obviously not something that will suddenly be over with the trial starting later this month, and it seems that Marvel still has to wait and see what happens to Majors before deciding on recasting the actor.

Avengers: Kang Dynasty releases in theaters on May 1, 2026.

Do you think Marvel will recast Kang the Conqueror? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!