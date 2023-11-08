Final ‘The Marvels’ Trailer Seems To Confirm Shocking MCU Character

With the release of the latest trailer for The Marvels, some eagle-eyed fans are saying that there is a very exciting character appearance to be looking forward to.

The Marvels is the latest release from Marvel Studios and is a sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel. The film will feature Brie Larson returning as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, Teyonah Parris returning as Monica Rambeau, and Iman Vellani returning as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel. The movie will take place after the events of the Disney+ show Secret Invasion and has received a lot of backlash due to its research requirements.

Many fans are upset by the fact that The Marvels not only requires you to watch Ms. Marvel but also Secret Invasion in order to follow the events and characters. The movie has also received other backlash and has had a string of issues surrounding its release. The film has switched release dates three times, resulting in an almost year-long delay from its initial February 2023 release date to its upcoming November release. It also required several weeks’ worth of reshoots and reportedly had some drama happening behind the scenes. The Brie Larson-led film also follows a disappointing year for Marvel and superhero releases in general, with Shazam! 2: Fury of the Gods, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Flash, and Blue Beetle all having seen extremely disappointing box-office numbers this year, supporting claims of “superhero fatigue.”

The Marvels is also one of the last films before Deadpool 3 introduces the X-Men and the Fantastic Four to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) officially sometime next year. The highly-anticipated movie has also been indefinitely delayed due to the ongoing actors’ strike, so it’s unclear exactly when fans will get to see that crossover happen. However, some fans are speculating that a certain X-Man might make an appearance in the upcoming Marvel film, and it’s all thanks to a “blink and you miss it” scene in the latest trailer.

A caption posted by @igndotcom on Instagram says, “Marvel has released the final trailer for The Marvels, and confirmed a major character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe makes an appearance in the film.” While the trailer does show the return of Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie, the doesn’t seem to be the cameo causing the most buzz. In a brief shot in what appears to be the medical wing of a helicarrier, someone walks past Monica Rambeau in a white suit and cape that many are speculating could be Halle Berry’s iconic Storm.

It’s already been rumored that The Marvels could serve as the official introduction of the X-Men after a teaser trailer last week went viral for showing an image that said “Comes Next” while leaving the “X” to linger behind after the other letters disappeared. While some are suggesting it could be Binary, who is essentially a variant, or clone, of Carol Danvers in the Marvel Comics.

Honestly, it could go either way, but this writer certainly wouldn’t put a bait and switch past Marvel at this point. With all the focus being put on Deadpool 3 to introduce the X-Men to the MCU, it would be a major surprise to see Storm appear alongside Captain Marvel. Especially with The Marvels already serving as a female superhero powerhouse. Thankfully, fans won’t have to wait too long to see whether it’s Storm, Binary, or someone else entirely as The Marvels will be released on November 10.

Did you see the trailer? Who do you think the mystery character is? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!