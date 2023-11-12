Marvel Leak Confirms That Tom Hiddleston Has A New MCU Role

Marvel has gone ahead and had Tom Hiddleston acquire a new MCU role, which was shockingly leaked online.

While Loki Season 2 wrapped up a few days ago, not everyone has gotten to see what the God of Mischief has been up to. Thankfully, the Actor’s strike is over, and Tom Hiddleston was able to share with people what he thinks people should know about the series. For him, Loki’s story across the past thirteen years has finally been concluded, and that’s why people are raving about the finale. It’s not your typical CGI hit fest that fans have grown accustomed to seeing in the Disney+ series, but a compelling finale that reveals what Loki’s glorious purpose is.

If you haven’t watched Loki Season 2 Episode 6, “Glorious Purpose,” it might be time to stop reading and watch the episode because Marvel is spoiling the big reveal for the finale online. If you would rather not be spoiled, then it’s best to watch it first before reading further.

For those who stuck around, Marvel merchandise has already given Loki a new name after saving the Multiverse. God Loki, which honestly is a disappointing name for the character. He already was a god, so what’s the point of naming him that after he created the Multiverse? It’s not what fans would expect, but the merch leak came from Funko’s new line, which reveals Loki with his outfit at the end of the series with the new black and gold horns in the more classic green robes.

Distrackers share online a first look at the Funko toy, which has the Norse god sitting on the throne. This is a fitting touch for fans who know how big it was for Loki to finally get his throne when he didn’t want it anymore:

First look at Funko exclusive God Loki!

This exclusive might be hard to acquire since it’s a Funko exclusive and won’t be available like normal at some stores. It is frustrating that Marvel had the perfect opportunity to give Loki a new name and make it more clear that Loki’s story is no longer about mischief but about keeping the Multiverse intact when other Kang variants are trying to stop him.

While Marvel still has to figure out who will be Kang the Conqueror going forward, it’s obvious that Kang and Loki will be against each other as each person wants to stop the other person, with some believing that Marvel’s Multiverse Saga could get really interesting if Loki continues to play a huge role. The only problem is that fans who haven’t watched Loki might not understand that the god who died by Thanos didn’t just magically return for a new series and suddenly become more powerful overnight. However, Marvel’s decision to tell Loki’s story to more casual fans will be interesting, and if the MCU will actually call him God Loki or not.

Do you like Tom Hiddleston having a new role? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!