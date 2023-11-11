Marvel May Have Just Permanently Changed the Infinity Saga

If the latest fan theory is to be believed, Marvel may have just changed the entire Infinity Saga with the season finale of Loki.

A lot has changed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) first stepped onto our screens in Iron Man (2008). Today, the franchise is made up of dozens of heroes, with ten times as many plot points to keep up with if you want to understand what’s actually happening.

As of 2023, Marvel is in the middle of its second saga: the Multiverse Saga. Its original saga, the Infinity Saga, wrapped up with the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) – although many feel like it actually reached its conclusion with Avengers: Endgame (2019).

The latter saw our favorite heroes team up for one last fight against Thanos (Josh Brolin). After orchestrating the events of several films – including The Avengers (2012) and Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) – from behind the scenes, the Mad Titan was finally defeated for good by the Avengers after they travelled through time to regather the legendary Infinity Stones.

Scattered throughout the MCU’s first saga, the Infinity Stones were swiftly established as the most powerful objects in the universe. As explained by Wong (Benedict Wong) and Doctor Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) in Avengers: Infinity War (2018), “The Big Bang sent six elemental crystals hurtling across the virgin universe. These Infinity Stones each control an essential aspect of existence: Space, Reality, Power, Soul, Mind, and Time.”

The last we saw of the Infinity Stones, they were returned to their original positions by Captain America (Chris Evans) in the final act of Endgame. However, those who’ve watched the Disney+ series Loki know that one stone went awry when the God of Mischief (Tom Hiddleston) escaped with the Tesseract.

While this was swiftly dismissed as unimportant early on in the series (as one TVA worker points out, they have hundreds of Infinity Stones and use them as paperweights), fans think they may have just caught onto a bigger storyline Marvel has seeded into the show. (Spoilers ahead for Loki season two!).

In the last episode of Loki, audiences saw the eponymous lead commit to overseeing the failing timelines at the End of Time, forever. Finally, Loki has found his “glorious purpose” – with Tom Hiddleston himself noting that it feels like the end of his, and the character’s, journey in the MCU.

But fans aren’t so sure. In the wake of the season two finale of Loki, X (formerly known as Twitter) user @RaFe_Tano has theorized that the Time Stone – as seen throughout the Infinity Saga, primarily Doctor Strange (2016) – is, in fact, Loki himself.

And now we know why the time stone is green, it's been Loki all Along

#Loki #LokiS2

And now we know why the time stone is green, it's been Loki all Along

It’s undeniable that the stone does bear a similar coloring to Loki’s iconic outfit. However, what gives this theory more weight is the fact that there are already clear parallels between the other Infinity Stones and certain characters.

For example, some fans think the Reality Stone could actually be Wanda Maximoff, AKA the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), while others argued that the Mind Stone may be be both Wanda and Vision (Paul Bettany) and the Power Stone could be the power-obsessed Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn).

Hence the reality stone We know how good she can shape reality.

Hence the reality stone We know how good she can shape reality https://t.co/zJUgplkhGp pic.twitter.com/8HhvyuuVRN — Marvel Stans Telugu (@Marvel_Stans) November 11, 2023

Adding even more weight to the idea is the fact that a similar concept exists in Marvel Comics. In the 2021 “Infinite Destinies” storyline, six individuals in the Marvel universe acquire an Infinity Stone and take on its powers.

It’s a big stretch at this point, but this overarching plotline does come into effect in the MCU, it would be a neat way to tie together a big picture for the franchise as a whole. What it would also do, however, is dramatically change the meaning and importance of the Infinity Saga. If the power of the stones wasn’t truly destroyed, then what was it all for?

Considering how much Marvel fans hate a retcon, we can’t imagine this going down well with everyone – but with Marvel shifting its entire release slate in the wake of the SAG-AFTRA strikes, we’ll likely have to wait a while to find out if this theory is accurate.

