Iconic Star Speaks Out as Jenna Ortega Threatens To Quit

Jenna Ortega shocked the internet this week when it was reported that she is threatening to quit her iconic role.

There have been very few controversies to surround Jenna Ortega in her early Hollywood career. As a matter of fact, she has been universally loved and welcomed into the entertainment industry in a big way, particularly in the past year. Just like Rachel Zegler, Ortega has quickly ascended up the ranks in Hollywood, but she’s now facing her first big controversy. Things didn’t go as planned for Zegler, whose comments at Disney’s Snow White put her behind the eight ball with many fans, but it seems that Ortega might be faced with a different fortune.

Jenna Marie Ortega’s breakthrough came with her role as Young Jane in the critically acclaimed television series Jane the Virgin (2014-2019). Despite being a supporting character, Jenna’s portrayal of Young Jane garnered attention for its emotional depth and maturity beyond her years. This early success paved the way for Ortega’s rise in the industry. One of Jenna Ortega’s notable projects is the horror-comedy film The Babysitter: Killer Queen (2020). In this sequel to The Babysitter (2017), she played the character Phoebe, bringing a blend of humor and suspense to her performance.

Of course, Jenna Ortega’s most recent and highly notable role is her portrayal of Wednesday Addams in the hit Netflix television series, simply titled Wednesday. This marks a significant milestone in Ortega’s career as she steps into the iconic shoes of the beloved, dark, and macabre character from the Addams Family franchise. The show, developed by Tim Burton, takes a unique and modern approach to exploring Wednesday’s life as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her psychic ability, thwart monstrous killing sprees, and navigate the challenges of relationships.

Ortega’s performance as Wednesday Addams has garnered widespread acclaim for capturing the essence of the character while infusing her own flair. She brings a perfect balance of wit, charm, and a touch of darkness to the role, embodying Wednesday’s peculiar charm and unique perspective on the world. The series not only showcases Ortega’s acting versatility but also solidifies her as a leading force in the entertainment industry, taking on a character deeply ingrained in pop culture history with a fresh and captivating interpretation.

The show has been faced with some questions, particularly over Wednesday Season 2 and its future. Many fans have wondered when the show might begin filming and what the status of Jenna Ortega and Tim Burton might be for the show. In addition, sexual assault allegations have come forward against Percy Hynes White, and multiple reports indicate he’ll be written off the show. All that being said, Ortega and Tim Burton have finished up filming for Beetlejuice 2, and the two are reportedly set to begin filming for the Netflix television series this coming spring in Ireland.

However, Ortega may be putting to bed the role that propelled her to Hollywood stardom. In both Scream (2022) and Scream VI (2023), Ortega played the role of Tara Carpenter in the hit horror franchise. She was reportedly set to reprise her role for Scream VII, but now reports have come forward that the actress will terminate her contract after Melissa Barrera, her on-screen sister, was fired from the Paramount franchise.

Barrera was fired for posting Pro-Palestinian comments on social media, which have now been deleted. In the post, she said that “Censorship is very real” and questioned why she could not find “videos and information about the Palestinian side.” She also said that “western media” suppressed information and “Why they do that, I will let you deduce for yourself.”

Ortega has received mostly support for her decision, but there has also been some backlash along the way, as well. This, interestingly enough, comes on the heels of Scream icon Neve Campbell (Sidney Prescott) revealing comments about the Scream franchise and, in particular, Scream VI, which she was not a part of.

“I actually thought they did a really good job,’ Campbell said. ‘I think the cast are really powerful, wonderful actors.”

Campbell quit the horror franchise over contractual disputes, but many fans have wondered if she might return in the future. If both Ortega and Barrera are truly gone, this might be the perfect time for Paramount to pay Campbell to return alongside Courteney Cox for one final movie.

“There’s someone at the top who only thinks about money and that’s their prerogative. But for the rest of them, everybody else, I care about these movies being good. And I care about that for you guys too because I know you guys love these films,’ she concluded.

