Disney Shuts Down Rachel Zegler’s ‘Snow White’, Disagrees on “Consent” Beliefs

It is not a shock to see Disney turn on their own, and it seems that they have subliminally done just that with their future Snow White, Rachel Zegler.

In the past, we have seen Disney prove that their loyalty lies with them, and not with the actors that have created and held up franchises to be highly successful for them. The most profitable live-action Disney-produced film that has been created (while not based on a previous animation film, it still conquers above those respected creations) is Pirates of the Caribbean.

Following Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl, Johnny Depp was able to soar the franchise to stardom, earning it billions of dollars over the next few films. The storyline became so popular, that Disney even included Depp’s character of Jack Sparrow in all of their Pirates of the Caribbean attractions worldwide.

Depp was the face of the franchise for years, until Disney decided to drop the actor due to drama with abuse allegations. Depp, as we know, was accused of abusing his ex-wife Amber Heard. Disney decided that they did not want to be associated with the actor due to this, even though he said he was innocent. Instead of believing him, Disney decided to protect themselves.

In the end, Disney was wrong, as Depp was proven innocent by the court of law. Here, we saw that Johnny Depp was shown Disney’s true colors, and that no matter how famous you are, and how much you have proven your loyalty to the company, you are still just another number in the Mouse House that they will look to replace.

The most recent drama that has unfolded with the latest live-action movie surrounds Rachel Zegler. Zegler is an up-and-coming actress who broke out into Hollywood with her leading role in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story; she is also starring in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes as Lucy Gray Bird, a film that is currently number one at the box office.

Rachel Zegler faced criticism after being cast in the lead role of the film, particularly concerning her Latin heritage.

Some were displeased with the deviation in Zegler’s skin tone from the animated Snow White. This dissatisfaction was compounded by the recent alteration of Halle Bailey’s Ariel in The Little Mermaid, marking two consecutive instances of changing the skin color of live-action princesses.

Zegler’s perspective on the original narrative of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) has generated further criticism. The 1937 film, a significant milestone in Walt Disney’s foray into feature films, holds a cherished classic status.

Fans were initially excited when Disney announced plans for a live-action adaptation of its inaugural princess.

Additionally, Zegler hinted at potential revisions or the removal of Andrew Burnap’s role as Jonathan, the leader of the seven bandits—a new group of characters.

Initial dissent regarding the casting choice heightened as Zegler discussed the upcoming film in various interviews. She indicated a significant departure from the 1937 version, characterized as “strange,” and expressed fear of the Disneyland attraction.

Zegler clarified her statements, emphasizing that the new adaptation would break away from the 1937 storyline. She highlighted that it’s no longer 1937 and described the reimagined Snow White as a character who doesn’t rely on a prince for salvation or yearn for true love. Instead, she aspires to embody qualities like fearlessness, fairness, bravery, and truth, aiming to become the leader her late father believed she could be.

Even Frozen star Kristen Bell has chimed in on the matter, agreeing with Zegler.

As we have shared, “Bell [said] that she reads to her little ones every night — “It’s truly my favorite part of the day,” she gushed — and she makes time to discuss the books afterwards.

“Every time we close Snow White I look at my girls and ask, ‘Don’t you think it’s weird that Snow White didn’t ask the old witch why she needed to eat the apple? Or where she got that apple?’ I say, ‘I would never take food from a stranger, would you?’ And my kids are like, ‘No!’ And I’m like, ‘Okay, I’m doing something right,’ ” recalled the Frozen actress.”

Interestingly enough, Disney seemingly has no issue with the “consent” scene in Snow White, in fact, the company is still heavily using that exact scene in their nighttime shows at the theme parks. In the past, we have seen Disney look to hide older content that has issues regarding racism, or other topics that are now being more widely discussed as incorrect, like consent being necessary.

A perfect example of this can be seen with Splash Mountain. Song of the South was the original IP behind the attraction, which has now been recognized as racially charged. Disney decided to replace the ride entirely in order to no longer support the film’s message.

But with Snow White’s kissing scene, we can still see it proudly shown during the Wonderful World of Animation show at Disney’s Hollywood Studios each night. A show that was created in 2019.

The show has a multitude of films and characters represented, like Coco, Aladdin, Cars, Sleeping Beauty, The Incredibles, Big Hero 6, Beauty and the Beast, and so much more. At one point in the show, atop the Chinese Theater, we see the kiss between the sleeping Snow White and Prince Charming.

If Disney thought there was an issue with the scene, they likely would have included a different moment from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, however, they specifically chose this one. In a sense, we can see exactly what Disney thinks of the scene and believe that the original story that Walt told is acceptable, even though Zegler believes it is not.

Below, you can see the full show, and at 12:47, you can see the moment of the kiss being shown. The placement of this kiss within the show is also significant, as it is at the end of the show, which is the resolution to the storyline, a triumphant conclusion, which shows that Disney views the kiss as just that.

For now, we will have to wait and see what happens with Snow White in 2025, when the film is ultimately released, however, from what we know so far, it is likely that the plot will be heavily altered from the animated version.

