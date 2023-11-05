Guests Watch in Horror as Live Rat Gets Eaten in Disney World

A murderous animal stunned dozens of guests visiting Walt Disney World, with a shocking video going viral online.

The Walt Disney World Resort is a fantastic place to take the entire family. Self-proclaimed “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” this massive resort is comprised of four theme parks, two water parks, a shopping and dining district known as Disney Springs, and several other recreational destinations. Unfortunately, the magic faded quickly for guests visiting a certain park over the weekend.

While all of the theme parks at Disney World are amazing in their own way, with Magic Kingdom offering the widest selection of classic rides, Hollywood Studios featuring some thrilling attractions, and Animal Kingdom allowing guests to embark on some wild adventures, no park truly compares to how unique and special EPCOT is.

EPCOT is a truly incredible theme park, offering guests the chance to have fun as well as learn a little history about the world they inhabit. Along with several stunning rides and attractions like Test Track and Soarin’ Around the World, guests can also explore World Showcase, an area that features multiple different countries and cultures. The newest experience at EPCOT is Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. This immersive and thrilling Marvel-themed ride was the first-ever roller coaster to open at the park and has become one of our personal favorites. Even if you’re not a major Marvel fan, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is a must-do when you’re visiting the Walt Disney World Resort.

However, as we mentioned earlier, the “Disney magic” quickly faded for guests visiting EPCOT this weekend, with a very troubling and somewhat graphic video going viral on social media sites like Reddit.

The video is shared below, but just a warning, it is slightly graphic:

As you can see, a large bird can be seen carrying and eating a rat at EPCOT, right in front of the dozens of guests surrounding it. “Uh… not the mouse I wanted to see at Epcot today,” is the caption that accommodated the disturbing video. The comment section was full of guests either poking fun at the video or commenting on just how disturbing it was to see something like this at Walt Disney World.

Considering the Walt Disney World Resort is located in what is essentially swamp land, it’s common to spot various animals while visiting. Over the last few years, we’ve spotted alligators, snakes, frogs, lizards, and all sorts of other creatures here, but seeing “mother nature” in full force really has left us stunned. While a sight like this may be a little more familiar at Animal Kingdom, we can honestly say we’ve never seen such an act of violence at a Disney theme park.

One guest joked about this being intentional, stating Disney had really improved its “animatronics.” Among the various incidents, accidents, and other unexplainable situations we’ve seen at the Disney parks, this just goes further to show you that you never really know what to expect while traveling, even if that’s at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”