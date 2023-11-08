Guest Pulls Out Shocking Personal Item on Disney Ride

We’re at a loss for words, are you?

Walt Disney World is comprised of four theme parks, and while each park features some incredible attractions, it’s had to beat the magic of the Magic Kingdom. At Animal Kingdom, guests will find, well, lots of animals, both real and fictional, as Disney both educates and entertains guests on the importance of respecting nature and conservation. EPCOT is also an educational tool, teaching us about how far we’ve come as humans and how far we may go in the coming decades.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios is pure thrills, featuring the largest selection of adrenaline-pumping attractions, with Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance being great examples.

Magic Kingdom itself features dozens of iconic experiences, ranging from legendary dark rides such as Peter Pan’s Flight and Pirates of the Caribbean to thrilling roller coasters such as Space Mountain and the brand-new TRON Lightcycle / Run.

Along with classic rides, Magic Kingdom is also full of relatively new experiences, such TRON Lightcycle / Run. A “newer” part od the park is the entirety of the Fantasyland section of the park. For those who may not know, Magic Kingdom is made up of different lands, these being Fantasyland, Frontierland, Tomorrowland, Adventureland, and Liberty Square. Guests will find each and every ride and attraction located in one of these lands or on Main Street U.S.A.

Fantasyland got a major overhaul in 2012, bringing several new rides with it. A second version of Dumbo the Flying Elephant was built to increase capacity, Goofy’s Barnstormer was overhauled, and Magic Kingdom got what we now know as its most popular roller coaster: Seven Dwarfs Mine Train. It may not be fast or all that themed, but Seven Dwarfs Mine Train has remained the most popular and crowded attraction at Magic Kingdom since it first opened.

An often-overlooked attraction in New Fantasyland is Under the Sea – Journey of The Little Mermaid. This ride is based on the classic animated film The Little Mermaid (1989) and transports guests directly into Ariel’s undersea world.

The ride is an omnimover experience, much like Haunted Mansion, The Seas with Nemo & Friends, and Buzz Lightyear Space Ranger Spin. While slow, it is sure to excite those who love Ariel. However, one guest looked quite bored with the attraction, so much so that they pulled out something incredibly shocking while onboard.

A recent photo made the rounds on Reddit recently, showing one guest not having too much fun while riding this attraction. The ride harkens back to the classic dark rides of Disney, though we have to admit it’s not one of our favorites at Magic Kingdom or at Walt Disney World in general. Regardless, we would have never even thought to pull out a personal item such as this.

You can check out the photo down below:

As you can see, a guest photographed another guest using a personal laptop while onboard this attraction. Whether it was a work thing or something more fun, it’s hard to imagine a scenario where we would need to log onto our computers while actually at a Walt Disney World attraction. We’re also shocked that Disney allowed this guest to get on board with a computer in the first place.

Walt Disney World is a great place to get some work done, especially if you are a remote worker. From cafes and shops to restaurants and themed areas of the actual parks, you can get some serious work done while taking in th beauty of “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” However, we would definitely be distracted writing an article while onboard an actual attraction, no matter how fast or slow it was moving.

Would you ever bring a computer to a Walt Disney World attraction?