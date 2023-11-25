Fans Rejoice as Walt Disney World Abandons Controversial Christmas Offering

Each year, the Disney parks are completely transformed for the holidays. Although Halloween starts at the Walt Disney World Resort in August each year, Christmas starts right behind it in November. Seemingly overnight, the parks are turned from a Halloween Spooktacular to a winter wonderland.

Not only do the parks offer special shows, treats, and other offerings to guests during this time of year, but some of the attractions also get a holiday overlay. At Disneyland, “it’s a small world” is transformed into a lit up Christmas spectacular, while the Jungle Cruise at both parks is turned into the “Jingle Cruise.” While most of these holiday attractions are enjoyed by fans, there is one attraction newer to the Walt Disney World Resort, whose holiday overlay guests absolutely hated last year.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is one of the roller coasters to join Walt Disney World, as well as the first roller coaster opened at EPCOT. The attraction is themed after the popular Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy characters and is currently one of the most popular rides at the resort. The attraction features each of the Guardians, as well as a selection of six popular songs from the 80s that accompany the guests while they are on the ride. “This family-thrill attraction features the first ever reverse-launch on a Disney coaster and is one of the largest fully-enclosed coasters in the world!” states the Walt Disney World website. “An innovation from Walt Disney Imagineering–this coaster rotates 360 degrees so you can focus on the action!”

The attraction opened at EPCOT in 2022 and last year welcomed the addition of a holiday overlay. Instead of one of the typical songs that guests would get to listen to on the attraction, they were instead an audience to an original holiday musical selection. Unfortunately, unlike Jingle Cruise, the Guardians’ overlay was disappointing and received much backlash from guests. Amid the failure, many were wondering whether or not it would be brought back for the holidays at EPCOT this year.

According to several sources online, it appears as though the holiday overlay will not be brought back to Cosmic Rewind, and the ride will operate as normal throughout the holiday season. In a post shared to Reddit, fans rejoiced at the news, with many saying that the holiday offering could have been much better and they were glad to see it wasn’t returning. “I was praying that they wouldn’t bring it back. It was terrible,” said u/OI3AIVIAISBLACK.

“Thank god. Last year I took my family on their first ride during the christmas overlay and the music was ABYSMAL,” decried u/Apocalypsezz. “Good. The holiday song sucked. It was unintelligible. If they want to do a holiday soundtrack, just use some 70s/80s holiday songs!” agreed u/DeltaEchoFour. Many other comments agreed that a Christmas selection wouldn’t be terrible, but that last year’s musical mix was more of the problem.

Despite being the most famous theme park in the world, Walt Disney World doesn’t always get it right, as evidenced by the holiday Guardians of the Galaxy. As with anything, the parks continue to trial and error various ideas and offerings throughout the parks and take in guest feedback in order to decide how to move forward. Thankfully, it seems as though the park has listened to guest complaints from last year and has decided to abandon the Christmas offering altogether this year.

Did you ever ride the holiday version of Cosmic Rewind? What did you think about it? Share your thoughts with us in the comments as below!