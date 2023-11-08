Disney’s Marvel Park Gloriously Ends the MCU

As reports of superhero fatigue and production drama continue circulating media surrounding Marvel and the MCU, it might be time to close the curtain on Earth’s mightiest heroes. However, that doesn’t mean they have to go out with a whimper.

Walt Disney World guests have clamored and pleaded for a fifth park for decades, and it’s become a concept that feels both miles away and inevitable in the minds of most park-hoppers. Although the Disney Imagineers themselves have shown interest in a park inspired by the villains, a better option might be to cap off the Marvel Cinematic Universe by inviting guests to experience it on a more personal level.

Marvel Infinity Kingdom

Although most Marvel aficionados are already familiar with Avengers Campus at Disneyland California Adventure Park, a recent development surfaced on TikTok stating that the Walt Disney World Resort would recieve a larger counterpart called “Marvel Infinity Kingdom.” While some might be growing weary of the constant conflict surrounding the MCU’s current state of development, no superhero fan could resist an entire Park dedicated to the likes of Iron Man, Thor, Spider-Man, and the Guardians of the Galaxy.

The mock up in the footage above definitely provides more than a few ingenious concepts to combine the multiverse inhabited by our favorite superheroes with the magic of Disney. It seems that every portion of the MCU is covered to satisfy even the pickiest of fan. From Avengers HQ playing host to the classics to Marvel Galaxy giving the intergalactic cast a home outside of EPCOT.

It should be stated that @mousetrapnews is a satire account and Disney has not made any legitimate claims to be developing anything Marvel outside of the current release plan, but the concept does have some merit. If the Marvel Cinematic Universe is to eventually end, what better way to generate revenue and income for the brand than by establishing a larger, fully functioning theme park?

Unfortunately for most fans, this writer included, getting any sort of new Marvel anything on the East Coast is easier said than done. With the current arrangement Disney/Marvel has with Universal and Sony, it might be ages before we see anything this big come our way. That doesn’t mean it isn’t a wise investment.

With that all in mind, it’s not an impossibility that Disney would pursue something like this, just maybe not on this big of a scale. With multiple Marvel projects being unrecognizably altered or otherwise shelved, a theme park that brings guests right into the action of their favorite superhero movies wouldn’t be the worst idea in the world.

Do you think Disney should introduce a Marvel Park to Walt Disney World? Tell us at Inside the Magic in the comments below!