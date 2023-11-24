Guests Throw Tantrum After Disneyland Enforces Rules

Pin trading is one of Disneyland Resort’s most iconic traditions, first introduced in 1999. Guests can trade with a Disney cast member via a lanyard or pin board or meet other guests to trade with.

While most guests trade Disney pins for fun, some visit Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park to profit. For years, dozens of guests set up large displays on benches outside Westward Ho Trading Company in Frontierland. As seating became more of a hot commodity at Disneyland Resort, complaints about the pin trading takeover increased. One guest called it a “flea market.” Others accused pin traders of trying to manipulate children into unfair trades.

Everything changed this month when Disneyland Resort announced new rules for pin traders. Guests wearing lanyards can pin trade as they always have, but those with pin-trading bags/binders must adhere to the new guidelines.

“Guest Pin Trading, outside of the use of a lanyard, will only be permitted in Disneyland Park near Westward Ho Trading Company, as directed by a Cast Member or a sign with the exact location, from park opening to 3:00 PM daily (subject to change),” Disneyland Resort wrote.

Guests are only permitted one standard-size pin bag. No boards, signage, lights, or other displays are allowed.

This week, Reddit user u/LoquatVast shared a photo of one of the pin trading tables outside Westward Ho Trading Company:

