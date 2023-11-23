Disney World “Made a Huge Mistake,” Says Influencer Confronted by Security

Walt Disney World security cast members confronted an influencer this week after he staged an unpermitted performance in front of other guests. The TikTok content creator shared a video of the incident, writing that he couldn’t “believe Disney did this to us.”

Property rules keep guests safe and protect the family-friendly environment at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney Springs. Some prohibited activities – like smoking or violent behavior – are clearly explained. Other guidelines are more vague, giving Walt Disney World Resort security a chance to interpret what’s best situationally.

TikToker @spyrosbros didn’t break a written rule but caused enough of a disruption that security cast members decided to intervene. In his video, the content creator argued that he wanted to bring retired entertainment back to the China World Showcase Pavilion:

@spyrosbros Cant believe Disney did this to us 😔 Disney World made a huge mistake Over the past years its been known that disney has been cutting budgets Which means a lot of entertainment is gone Especially the chinese yoyo show in Epcot But I’m here to bring back the old Disney so I brought in my own chinese yoyo or diabolo and started a new LED Diabolo show for the people in Epcot as the crowd was enjoying for 3 minutes, unfortunately the security guard told us to stop do you think Disney is cutting too much entertainment? ♬ original sound – Spyros Bros

“Disney World made a huge mistake,” he began. “Over the years, it has been known that Disney has been cutting budget, which means a lot of the entertainment is gone, especially the Chinese Yo-Yo show in EPCOT.”

After asking a Disney cast member if they sold Chinese Yo-Yos, the content creator detailed his plan to bring them back to the Disney park.

“I’m here to bring back the old Disney,” he continued. “So I brought in my own Chinese Yo-Yo, or Diablo, and started a new LED Diablo show for the people in EPCOT.”

As the TikToker performed, some nearby guests watched and cheered. But it didn’t last long as a Disney security cast member approached him and asked him to stop performing. He obliged but later shared his disappointment.

“Can’t believe Disney did this to us,” the content creator wrote.

Of course, Chinese Yo-Yos aren’t explicitly banned in the Walt Disney World Resort rules. However, the Disney theme parks ban “unauthorized events” and “engaging in any unsafe act or other act that may impede the operation of the Walt Disney World Resort or any part thereof.” Both could apply to the content creator’s unpermitted Chinese Yo-Yo performance.

Nevertheless, @spyrobros isn’t ready to give up his dream. In the comments, he and his viewers strategized ways to get away with the performance.

“You should get Disney clothes and act like you’re a worker there and then play the Diablo,” @theyoyoboy wrote.

“Hopefully we can do this lol,” the TikToker replied.

If confronted by Walt Disney World Resort security, guests should follow their instructions. The well-trained cast members do their best to protect The Most Magical Place on Earth.

Should Walt Disney World Resort security allow performances like this one? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks guest experience. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.