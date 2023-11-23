Guest Slams “Vile” Disney World Restaurant, Spits $100 Meal Into Napkin

A Walt Disney World Resort guest spoke out on social media this week after a “vile” restaurant experience that upset their teenage daughter.

Cítricos – A Signature Walt Disney World Resort Restaurant

Inside Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, Cítricos is a signature fine dining experience featuring an award-winning wine list. Guests with the Disney Dining Plan must use two table service dining credits for their meals. Advance reservations are highly recommended.

“Dine underneath the lovely London sky in this newly re-imagined restaurant inspired by Mary Poppins Returns,” Walt Disney World Resort writes. “Savor delectable cuisine served in a stylish setting that pays homage to the whimsy and elegance of Mary Poppins Returns. The dining room brings you into a fanciful garden scene that takes cues from the film’s animated sequence—with motifs of flowers, butterflies and more.”

“The menu—crafted by Chef Andres Mendoza—features Florida cuisine with a Mediterranean influence. Begin your meal with a strawberry salad or sweet corn bisque. Then, delight in mouthwatering specialties like guava-barbecued short ribs or butter-poached Florida cobia. For a sweet ending, indulge in such decadent desserts as the orange blossom flan or the warm apple rose.”

Cítricos is a fine dining experience where guests must dress in sophisticated, upscale clothing. It must be “clean, neat and in good condition.” Swimwear is prohibited.

“Vile” Experience

As luxurious as Cítricos promises its experience to be, the fine dining location was the worst experience for one family throughout Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney Springs, and Disney Resort hotels.

“Worst (non-character) dining experience we’ve ever had on property,” Reddit user u/Melodic-Heron-1585 began. “This is particularly unfortunate, as the food that actually made it to the table was quite good, and the attention to allergy detail (two tree nuts, but nothing else) was excellent. Took about 15 minutes after being seated for a server to get to us.”

The guests were seated without silverware and asked multiple Disney cast members before receiving any. Things went downhill from there.

They started with “bread and the most vile butter I’ve ever eaten in my life.”

“I gagged it back into a napkin,” the guest recalled.

The main courses arrived at different times while appetizer plates remained on the table. Then, the unthinkable happened.

“Server kidded with teen that she must be a really good eater because plate was licked clean and she finished an entire glass of milk,” the guest said. “…This is not server’s fault, could not have known child has an eating disorder, but it was a salad- so kid was on verge of tears.”

After waiting more than half an hour for some entrees, the family canceled the rest of their order.

“Watch server in conversation with other servers for another few minutes… Server finally brings bill, had removed cost of chicken, and also my last glass of wine because it ‘didn’t look like I wanted to finish it,’” they concluded. “Never saw a manager other than for the allergy consultation. Just- wow.”

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks guest experience. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.