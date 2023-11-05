Notorious Disney Star Canceled After Unprecedented “Blackface” Reveal

Over the past few years, we have seen the world work together to be more inclusive in regards to ethnicities, gender, and sexual orientation. It was not just 10 years ago when the word “gay” was being used as an insult, and racism was widely spread, accepted, and tolerated by those who had to suffer through it.

Even recently, we have heard one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, Jenna Ortega, who plays Wednesday Addams in Netflix’s Wednesday, spoke out on how she was aware that due to her Latina heritage, she would have a tough time getting roles as a child. She came to this realization before the age of 12 years old.

Now, multiple companies and the world, have been moving in a much more progressive direction in an attempt to eliminate the imbalance caused by these external aspects of a human. With this comes an overall behavior change that many expect to see.

The ongoing conversation about inclusion and diversity within The Walt Disney Company remains a prominent topic.

A few years ago, Disney introduced the Reimagine Tomorrow initiative, acknowledging that “We haven’t always got it right.” This shift was evident when the cast member dress code evolved, moving away from the traditional “Disney Look” to allow cast members greater self-expression at work.

In the realm of theme parks, significant changes have been initiated, such as the re-theming of Splash Mountain to Princess and the Frog at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort. There have been discussions about implementing this change globally within Disney Parks, but no official confirmation has been provided. The decision was rooted in addressing the undertones and themes of Song of the South, the film on which Splash Mountain was originally based. It’s worth noting that not all Disney fans embraced this change, underscoring the ongoing challenges in achieving consensus on such matters.

Notable figures, including Star Wars actor John Boyega, have criticized Disney for their treatment of diverse actors in the franchise. Boyega expressed concern that his character, Finn, was not developed to the same extent as Caucasian actors’ characters in the Star Wars series. While this issue may not be directly related to theme parks, Finn’s representation as an animatronic character in Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge raises questions about diversity within The Walt Disney Company.

In Disney’s Reimagine Tomorrow initiative, one of their goals was “To establish inclusion standards across all Disney General Entertainment content. By 2022, 50% of regular and recurring characters across Disney General Entertainment scripted content will come from underrepresented groups.” With this major increase, we have seen a lot more diversity in Disney film’s and shows.

This diverse spread has even had Disney facing criticism at times for their “woke behavior”, as some did not like Disney casting Black actress Halle Bailey as Ariel in The Little Mermaid, or Latina actress as Snow White in Snow White. Major legal investigations even took place due to the LGBTQ+ character representation in Strange World, and the film’s ability to be shown in schools.

Regardless, Disney has chosen their stance when it comes to inclusion, and they are all for it.

Kardashian’s Diversity Threat

The Kardashians have undeniably built a significant brand for themselves in recent years, largely due to their continuous presence in the media and their reality shows. It all began with Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and now they’ve launched a fresh series, The Kardashians, available on Hulu.

In 202, it was reported that, “The Kardashians is the most-watched series premiere on Hulu in the United States, and on Disney+ and Star+ among Star Originals, across all global markets to date,” a Hulu spokesperson tells Variety.”

As part of the agreement, Hulu is set to release 40 episodes of The Kardashians, organized into 10-episode seasons.

The Hulu series represents an “elevated” adaptation of the original show that brought the family to fame. It adopts a more documentary-style approach, with occasional instances of the family breaking the fourth wall.

Of course, the show features Kris Jenner with her daughters Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

Recently, Khloé Kardashian has been making headlines, but not for good reason.

It was reported that “Khloé Kardashian is being slammed online after fans were confused by one detail in her Halloween costume. Many social media users didn’t recognize The Kardashians star at all when she posted her Halloween outfit to Instagram on Tuesday.”

The publication continued, “The reality star dressed up as a Bratz Doll on October 31, posing with a long, blonde wig, a yellow patterned mini dress and a Bratz-bejewelled handbag. Social media users were quick to criticize the Kardashian for her darker skin tone, with some going so far as to accuse Khloé of doing “blackface”.”

Comments on Khloé’s Instagram post were quick to judge the Disney star, stating, “Girl who the hell is this, you’re not even recognizable.”,“No one’s gonna talk about her skin being 10 times darker?”, and “I mean the blackface is clear here.”.

Below, you can see a photo of the Halloween outfit as Southza (@southza4) posted, “Fact that the @khloekardashian and @KimKardashian

feel it’s okay to run with this black face makeup it’s not cool nor give you the rights to low-key do blackface disguised as a tan.They are so disrespectful it’s distasteful at this point black but cut the foolery.#TheShadeRoom”

Fact that the @khloekardashian and @KimKardashian feel it’s okay to run with this black face makeup it’s not cool nor give you the rights to low-key do blackface disguised as a tan.They are so disrespectful it’s distasteful at this point black but cut the foolery.#TheShadeRoom pic.twitter.com/BUEvtLJSDm — southza (@southza4) October 31, 2023

As Disney now owns The Kardashians, this look certainly breaks their mission of genuine diversity and inclusion. For now, however, Disney has not made any comment. Season 4 of the show debuted on Hulu this past September.

Do you think that Khloé Kardashian went too far?