Actress Shames “Disgusting” Kim Kardashian For Diet Comments

The Kardashians have easily created a massive name for themselves over the past few years through their constant stage in the media, as well as their reality shows. Keeping Up With the Kardashians was first, and now, The Kardashians is on Hulu as an all new show.

Recently, the Kardashians were under fire by some Disney fans and Guests after they “skipped the line” at Disneyland.

The family has celebrated many kids’ birthdays there in the past. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are particularly familiar with the park since they have not only celebrated their daughter, North’s, birthday there, but they have experienced multiple VIP tours!

We recently spotted Kylie Jenner at Disneyland with what looked to be a secret Guest and two children. If it were our guess, we would likely assume that one of the children would be Stormi Webster, Kylie’s daughter, and the gentleman with her could be Stormi’s father, Travis Scott.

Recently Kim Kardashian spoke out on the dress she wore to the Met Gala, speaking publically about not eating and sugar or carbs for weeks so that she could fit into the dress. Riverdale star Lili Reinhart publically shamed the reality star for doing so. Tyla.official took to Instagram to share the news of the ongoing controversy:

Lili Reinhart has spoken out about celebs like Kim Kardashian saying how much weight they lost for the Met Gala 👀 The Riverdale actress highlighted how “disgusting” she thought it was for Kim to recently reveal that she dropped over a stone to fit in Marilyn Monroe’s “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress. In an emotional Instagram post, Lili pointed out how many young people are looking up to the Kardashian after she revealed her dramatic three weight loss in an interview with Vogue. Kim said: “It was such a challenge. It was like a [movie] role. I was determined to fit [into] it. I haven’t had carbs or sugar in about three weeks.” Although Lili didn’t state Kim’s name in the message, it was hardly needed when the comment was being talked about worldwide

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyla (@tyla.official)

It seems that Kim has not responded to the negative comments made by the actress.

What do you think about the ongoing situation? Let us know in the comments below!