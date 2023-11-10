Disney Resort Facing Harsh Backlash Following System Failure

Yet again, another Disney Resort is in the spotlight following a park-wide system failure that led to numerous angry and frustrated guests yesterday.

Which Disney Resort Is Facing Harsh Backlash?

Nestled in Anaheim, California, Disneyland Resort stands as a globally recognized entertainment hub, marking its distinction as the inaugural theme park envisioned by Walt Disney. Unveiled on July 17, 1955, Disneyland has evolved into a cultural emblem synonymous with captivating narratives and family-centric amusement.

The resort encompasses two primary theme parks: Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park. Often affectionately dubbed Disneyland, the original park boasts distinct themed lands, including Main Street, U.S.A., Fantasyland, Adventureland, Tomorrowland, and Frontierland, each offering a tailored array of attractions, rides, and experiences designed to captivate visitors spanning all age groups.

Adjacent to Disneyland, Disney California Adventure Park made its debut in 2001, showcasing a rich tapestry of attractions influenced by the cultural, historical, and entertainment tapestry of the Golden State. Areas such as Pixar Pier, Hollywood Land, Grizzly Peak, and Cars Land contribute to a dynamic blend of exhilarating rides, live performances, and immersive storytelling.

Related: DeSantis Looks to Build Theme Park That Will Rival Disney World

Extending beyond the enchanting realm of theme parks, Disneyland Resort encompasses the lively Downtown Disney District. This bustling enclave merges entertainment and shopping, featuring various restaurants, shops, and live performances. Complementing this, the resort houses three onsite hotels—Disneyland Hotel, Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, and Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel—offering guests a spectrum of accommodation choices with seamless park access.

As the seasons unfold, Disneyland Resort becomes a stage for special events, parades, and festive celebrations, such as the enchanting Halloween Time and the joyous Holidays at the Disneyland Resort. The meticulous attention to detail, the presence of iconic characters, and a steadfast commitment to crafting magical experiences collectively establish Disneyland as an adored destination for families and Disney enthusiasts across the globe.

But as of recently, this most adored destination has been facing immense backlash from its guests after a system failure led to the app not working and things like Lightning Line not being functional for guests.

Related: Massive Power Outage Causes All Rides to Close Down at Universal Orlando

Yesterday afternoon, multiple guests reported that the Disneyland app was malfunctioning and the Lightning Lane system was down. “We are here in California Adventure, and our app has gone down, so we can’t scan our lightning lane, but we asked, and they said their whole system is down right now,” said u/mckrnna on the r/Disneyland subreddit thread.

“Disney has been a mess this week according to this Reddit,” said another guest in the chat. Many frustrated Disney vacationers have used social media to express disdain towards Disneyland California.

Another guest mentioned the following:

You’re right – Small World was down all of today and Matterhorn was down 75% of the day – there were huge lines at Guest Relations because everyone’s Genie+ keep disappearing – u/HoraceGrant54WhereRU

Other folks thought that most of the guests on the thread were exaggerating, but other guests continued to confirm the notion of Disneyland Resort having resort-wide issues, like this guest, who said the following:

It was. I’ve been plenty of times and this week has been the worst experience I’ve ever had. I had 2 rides breakdown while in line and one breakdown in the middle of the ride. Also, rise of the resistance, haunted mansion, pirates, jungle cruise, space mountain, and Indy were all down at the same time. Oh and mobile orders were down. Wish I was exaggerating. Really unfortunate.

Related: New ‘Snow White’ Officially Announced, Cast Changes Confirmed

Disney World Resort In Florida

Walt Disney World Resort, often referred to simply as Disney World, is a sprawling entertainment complex located in the Orlando area of Central Florida. Covering approximately 25,000 acres, it is the flagship destination of Disney’s theme park empire and is renowned as the most visited vacation resort globally.

Disney World has four theme parks: the Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Inspired by the original Disneyland in California, the Magic Kingdom is a timeless realm of fairy tales and classic Disney characters. EPCOT, known for its futuristic and international themes, features two distinct sections, Future World and World Showcase, offering a journey into technology and global cultures. Disney’s Hollywood Studios immerses visitors in showbiz with attractions inspired by iconic films and TV shows. At the same time, Disney’s Animal Kingdom combines a traditional theme park experience with a focus on wildlife conservation and exploration.

Beyond the theme parks, Disney World Resort encompasses two water parks—Disney’s Blizzard Beach and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park—offering refreshing escapes from the Florida heat. Additionally, the resort boasts diverse accommodations, from budget-friendly to luxurious, and an extensive shopping and dining district known as Disney Springs. Some Resorts include Walt Disney World Dolphin and Saratoga Springs.

The Disney parks mentioned above also have their fair share of technical problems. But hopefully, things will improve for Disneyland Resort in California. You can read the entire Reddit thread by clicking here.